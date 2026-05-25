Western Canadian premiers to gather for annual meeting amid Alberta separation talk

Western Canadian premiers to meet in Alberta
Western Canadian premiers to meet in Alberta
Western premiers take their seats for a news conference after meeting in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

The annual western premiers conference kicks off in Alberta today.

Leaders of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and the Yukon are to discuss business and their neighbouring relationships during the two-day conference in Kananaskis, west of Calgary.

Nunavut Premier John Main has said he will participate virtually.

The gathering happens as Alberta comes closer than ever to triggering a vote on separation.

Premier Danielle Smith announced last week that an October referendum question will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation.

B.C. Premier David Eby has remarked about the irony of a meeting with Canadian leadership in a province where the premier, in his words, "appears to be setting the table to leave the country."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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