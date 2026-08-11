What to know about the Bald Range fire and B.C.'s wildfire emergency
Here are key facts about the Bald Range wildfire that exploded within hours of its detection in British Columbia's south Okanagan region on Aug. 7.
B.C. officials declared a provincewide state of emergency the next day, with Premier David Eby saying it marked a significant shift in the province's wildfire season.
The fire
- The Bald Range fire has grown to span nearly 180 square kilometres by Tuesday, burning just outside Summerland, B.C., on the western shore of Okanagan Lake.
- British Columbia Premier David Eby has said he was told the fire was "like a bomb" going off as it roared east towards the community of about 12,000 residents.
- Officials said Tuesday that the fire had since expanded "slightly further" toward of Peachland, B.C., about 22 kilometres north of Summerland.
- Police have launched what they described as a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire, while urging people not to engage in spreading misinformation after a widely-circulated video showing someone lighting a bear-banger device was found to have been filmed kilometres from where the blaze started last Friday.
The toll
- The blaze detected Aug. 7 exploded in size that night, forcing some 20,000 people to flee their homes in the Summerland and Peachland areas and causing the sudden death of an 80-year-old woman as she tried to escape.
- The flames overran the community of Faulder, home to about 215 residents, with images on social media showing homes reduced to blackened foundations.
- Officials have said the fire caused significant structural losses, but in the absence of damage assessments, they've yet to release any details.
- Other videos taken in Summerland show deserted and apparently undamaged streets, leaving some residents frustrated by the lack of official information.
- Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said Monday that residents wouldn't be going home any time soon, but they should "brace" for what awaits them.
The fight
- Reinforcements arrived Tuesday as 100 firefighters from Mexico arrived in the south Okanagan to join the battle against the Bald Range fire.
- Their addition brings the number of firefighters assigned to the blaze to 193, with support from 14 helicopters and structure protection crews.
A helicopter being used to battle the Bald Range wildfire takes off from the Penticton Regional Airport, in Penticton, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
- Hugh Murdoch with the BC Wildfire Service told a briefing late Monday that crews faced a "monumental task" with the fire, but he was confident in the staffing.
- Crews faced challenges including heat, steep terrain and hot spots sparking beyond the perimeter of the main fire, limiting opportunities for direct attack.
- An update from the Central Okanagan emergency management centre on Tuesday said Peachland firefighters were working with BC Wildfire Service crews on structural protection plans for priority areas, including homes.
The evacuees
- The province has told evacuees from the Summerland and Peachland areas to seek help at reception centres in nearby Penticton and West Kelowna.
- An update from the province on Monday said the government had booked more than 1,000 hotel rooms in those two cities and Kelowna, reserved for evacuees.
- The province was working with the tourism and hospitality sector as well as the federal government to secure additional accommodation.
- B.C.'s evacuee helpline fielded a record number of calls last weekend, with the province saying the helpline's staffing capacity saw a twenty-fold boost.
The animals
- In addition to its human victims, the fire has affected tens of thousands of animals, from pets to livestock.
- Evacuees who gathered at the convention centre in nearby Penticton, brought dogs, cats and even goats with them.
Greg Krauter, who was forced to leave his Summerland, B.C., property with his seven goats due to the Bald Range wildfire, loads the younger ones into his truck outside an evacuee centre, in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. The fire in British Columbia's south Okanagan region has forced 20,000 people out of their homes in the Peachland and Summerland areas.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
- Residents have also been forced to leave animals behind, including horses, pigs and chickens, filling social media feeds with pictures of people trying to find lost animals or connect owners with their pets retrieved from the fire zone.
- B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham has said an estimated 50,000 farm animals were facing the impacts of wildfires on 146 agricultural properties under evacuation orders, along with 123 properties subject to evacuation alerts.
Elsewhere in B.C.
- The Bald Range fire is one of about 100 active blazes in B.C., mostly in the southern Interior, with roughly half burning out of control.
- There are three other wildfires of note in the province: the massive Pear Lake blaze, which has destroyed structures on more than 170 properties in the area around Clinton, B.C., and the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek fires, part of the same wildfire complex burning in the Fraser Canyon and surrounding region.
- The Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek fires together span more than 700 square kilometres, with the latter prompting the Lower Nicola Indian Band to issue an evacuation order for its Speous 8 reserve west of Merritt, B.C., on Tuesday.
- A lower-level evacuation alert was also issued Tuesday for an area along the Coquihalla Highway, roughly 50 kilometres north of Hope, B.C.
- An evacuation alert remained in effect for an expansive area of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District stretching to the western outskirts of Merritt, with some evacuation orders for properties closet to the edges of the fire.
- The Pear Lake wildfire has meanwhile scorched nearly 1,500 square kilometres of land since it was detected July 17 in the northwestern part of the same regional district, around Clinton, about 380 or so kilometres from Vancouver.
- Another fire, the Bradley Creek blaze, destroyed more than 200 properties in the north Okanagan region before it was declared "held" on Aug. 8.
- An update from the Okanagan Indian Band on Tuesday said wildfire crews were making progress towards fully containing the fire, but it wasn't yet clear when residents would be able to return to homes spared by the flames.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.