Migrant workers left with uncertain future amid B.C. wildfire evacuations

Wildfire means unsure future for migrant workers
Wildfire means unsure future for migrant workers
The northwest flank of the Bald Range wildfire burns near Summerland, B.C., in this Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
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Migrant workers who are key to British Columbia's orchards, farms and ranches have been left with an uncertain future after a wildfire swept through the Okanagan near Summerland, forcing them to evacuate without knowing when they'll be able to return. 

Raul Gatica, with the advocacy organization Dignidad Migrante Society says his phone started ringing at about two a.m. last Saturday as the Bald Range fire spread and evacuation orders were issued.

By the end of the day, he estimates he spoke to about 50 workers who were forced out but are now facing a new set of problems as they go days without pay and evacuation orders stretch on.

He says temporary foreign workers are already paid poorly, and missing out on even a few days of work, while having to replace possessions and food left behind can have a significant impact.

Gatica says most migrant workers will not have accumulated the required 600 hours this early in the season to qualify for employment insurance. 

He says the federal government could help by lowering that threshold and reducing the wait time for people to apply.

A statement from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says the government made changes in April to allow temporary residents affected by a natural disaster up to six months to apply to restore or extend their status. 

"Additionally, temporary foreign workers on employer-specific work permits, including those impacted by wildfires, may already seek new employment while in Canada and may apply for a subsequent work permit," the statement says.

"Those who find new employment may begin working while awaiting a decision on their work permit application under IRCC’s public policy on changing employers."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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