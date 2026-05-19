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The Leafs' William Nylander reveals his bucket list picks in Montreal for coffee, drinks & food

Score big in Montreal with hockey star William Nylander's picks.

FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026
Courtesy of FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
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Formula 1® season is ramping up, and with it, tons of folks are heading to Montreal for FORMULA 1 LENOVO GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026 to get a piece of the excitement and explore the city.

Hockey superstar William Nylander is gearing up for trackside action, and he has some solid picks for local spots to check out next time you're in Montreal.

Race day is better with Amex, and they've teamed up with Nylander to shine a spotlight on small businesses in Montreal that you won't want to miss.

Without further ado, here are three must-visit spots that even a super-busy pro-hockey player makes time for when in Montreal. Bonus, they all take American Express!

Olive et Gourmando

Address: Old Montreal - 351, rue Saint-Paul O. and Royalmount - 160-5060, ch. de la Côte de Liesse, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Offering delicious indulgences or healthier options, Olive et Gourmando's has something for everyone. Stop by for brunch in this lively cafe or grab a snack as you tour Old Port, and you'll be feeling like a true Montreal local in no time.

Nylander says: "I’m always looking for a good brunch spot. I’ve heard this one's a go-to in the Old Port."

Olive et Gourmando on Instagram

Restaurant Yama

Address: 1415, rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: With modern Japanese dining paired with live DJs to elevate your weekend vibes, Restaurant Yama is an experience you don't want to miss.

Nylander says: "I love Japanese food, so this one stands out. Looks like a chill vibe at night."

Yama Restaurant on Instagram

Café Saint-Henri

Address: Flagship locations are 7335, rue du Mile-End and Jean-Talon Market - 260, place du Marché Nord. Find your nearest Café Saint-Henri here.

Why You Need To Go: With spots all around the city, it's easy to stop by Café Saint-Henri. Since 2011, the micro-roaster has been upping the game for third-wave coffee in the city. Delicious brews, snacks and more are all on the menu.

Nylander says: "They’re known for some of the best coffee in the city. Good for a quick stop during a busy weekend."

Café Saint-Henri on Instagram

Add these spots to your bucket list when you're in town for F1®, and who knows? Maybe you'll bump into "Willy Styles" himself.

All across Canada, small businesses are getting the attention they deserve thanks to the Amex Shop Small® initiative. Whether you're visiting for race weekend or enjoying a local staycation, Cardmembers can Shop Small by discovering and supporting Amex-accepting businesses across Montreal.

If you want to help too, check out Amex Maps to discover more gems like these from coast to coast.

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