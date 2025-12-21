Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Sponsored Content

You could WIN a trip for 2 to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ in Tampa

Florida gets up to 24 C in February, by the way.

The NHL Stadium Series logo and a Nicorette lozenges package over a Tampa, Florida, skyline.
Editor, Studio

Winter is beautiful, of course it is. But, if you've lived in Canada long enough, you're bound to be a little over it come February. That's why this contest couldn't come at a better time for Canadian hockey fans who are well and truly ready to defrost a bit.

NICORETTE®, the Official Quit-Smoking Partner of the NHL®, is giving a lucky winner the chance to escape the frosty north with their plus one, soak up the sun and watch an outdoor hockey spectacle.

The prize includes flights, accommodation, spending money and (the pièce de résistance) tickets to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ game for two on February 1, 2026.

This year, the Boston Bruins will go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in a matchup that's sure to have you on the edge of your seat. Add the open sky above you and the energy of the crowd in a 60,000+ seat stadium, and it's going to be absolutely epic.

How to enter

Entry is easy; the hardest part is picking who to come with you. Open to adults only, the entry involves going to the contest page and uploading proof of purchase of any NICORETTE® product.

You have until January 11, 2026, to get your entry in. For the full rules and conditions, check out the contest page.

To learn more about NICORETTE®, the Official Quit Smoking Partner of the NHL®, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive. Only to be used by adults who are trying to quit smoking.
Rules Apply. See contest details for more information.
The NHL and its related entities are not sponsors of this contest.
EN: NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.
FR: NHL, l’emblème NHL, LNH, et l’emblème LNH, sont des marques de commerce déposées, et le nom et le logo « NHL Stadium Series », et le nom et le logo « Série des stades de la LNH » sont des marques de commerce de la Ligue nationale de hockey. © 2025 LNH. Tous droits réservés.
Things To DoCanada

I tried cheeseburgers from Canada's biggest fast-food chains & the worst will surprise you

One genuinely looked like someone had sat on it. 😳

This cute Ontario town is 'Canada's version' of Stars Hollow and it even has its own 'Luke's'

It's full of quirky characters, cute cafes, and 'Gilmore Girls' vibes.

This Ontario beach town is the 'prettiest' in Canada and it's a stunning winter gem

It has cozy cafes and a cute downtown.

This Toronto ice rink was named among the world's 'most beautiful' and it beat New York City

Move over, New York!

Here's what's open (and closed) on Christmas & Boxing Day in Ottawa

A few stores are actually open — and we dug them up so you don't have to. 🎄

This small town in Alberta feels like Switzerland with its cozy streets and mountain views

Step into this postcard-worthy village. ✨