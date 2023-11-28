I Moved To Canada In 2019 & This Is The Top Piece Of Winter Skincare Advice I've Ever Received
Winter is coming, y'all.
Tenderly investigating my upper arms one December afternoon in 2019, bothered by the irritated and flakey skin, I felt my heart sink. This was hardly the Canadian fantasy I'd signed up for when I'd moved to Montreal from Sydney (the Australian one) the summer before.
Sure, the city looked gorgeous and there's something fun about singing Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! somewhere it actually snowed, but my sensitive skin was furious at me — red, itchy, sore and so dry. Every time I went outside it seemed to get worse, and it felt like there was nothing I could do to soothe it.
All that to say, I came to Canada completely clueless on the topic of winter skincare, and it was this advice from my Canadian friends and colleagues that turned things around for me: Get on top of your winter skincare early or face the consequences.
I'm not exaggerating when I talk about consequences either. According to the Canadian Sensitive Skin Needs Survey, conducted by Aveeno® Canada, 72% of immigrants who move to Canada experience an increase in their sensitive skin symptoms after arriving and over half of them are likely to say their mental health has been affected*.
The survey, conducted this year, was developed by Aveeno® to bring attention to the impact of sensitive skin on people in Canada, not just in terms of physical well-being, but also for their mental health. And when I saw what it found, I felt seen.
Visitors to Montreal's Kondiaronk Belvedere lookout take in views of the city in winter.Nate Hovee | Dreamstime
Since that eye-opening first winter, I've learned that the best winter skincare routine is one that starts before the cold truly sets in so my skin is as ready as can be for the months ahead.
Winter skincare for sensitive skin
First, a little science — cold air holds less moisture, making the winter air notably drier, which in turn can dry your skin out. Indoor heating has a similar effect. If you break a sweat outdoors, come inside and take your layers off, that dry air zaps the moisture right out of your skin.
It's a perfect storm for me and the 70% of Canadian Sensitive Skin Needs Survey responders who reported worsened sensitive skin symptoms due to Canada's dry climate.
Hydration is key to preventing this unpleasant (and frankly, debilitating) experience, which means drinking plenty of water and choosing skincare products that protect your skin's moisture barrier.
Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Body products.Louie Murray | Narcity
Already a fan of the Aveeno® Calm + Restore® facial products, I was excited at the news that the range has just expanded to include a body wash, daily gel moisturizer and repairing lotion. They're formulated with prebiotic oat, aloe and Pro-Vitamin B5 to heal and soothe sensitive skin all over your body.
I was gearing up to switch to my winter skincare routine, so the timing was perfect to see if these three had what it took to join my carefully chosen squad of winter skincare products.
Gentle cleansing is a winter skincare must
Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Body Wash.Louie Murray | Narcity
There's a fine line for those with sensitive skin between cleansing and stripping away moisture, so it's important to find a cleanser that's effective while protecting your skin. After my first few showers using the Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Body Wash, I could feel it did a great job at this.
Using just my hands, I worked the fragrance-free gel into a creamy lather and washed myself all over. What stood out to me was how my skin felt after stepping out of the shower. My skin usually feels a little tight, even with lukewarm water, until I moisturize. But with the Aveeno®oat-enriched body wash, my skin felt fresh and soft.
Plus, it's been formulated to continue to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier over time, which makes it perfect for my "start now" winter skincare routine. With it, I feel on track to give my skin the best chance this winter.
Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize!
Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Daily Gel Moisturizer.Louie Murray | Narcity
One more time: Moisturize. But here's the rub (pun intended): Moisturize with products that set your skin up for success. The prebiotic oat in the Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Daily Gel Moisturizer is great for this. After all, colloidal oat has a long and established history of soothing, repairing and protecting dry, irritated skin.
Often, the most hydrating lotions feel heavy and sticky. But this lightweight gel is the complete opposite, and the fragrance-free formulation has the slightest natural scent that makes me think of oat milk. My skin just drinks it up.
How to handle sensitive skin flare-ups in winter
Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Oat Repairing Lotion.Louie Murray | Narcity
Since instituting my "start now" winter skincare philosophy, my skin is happier in winter than it was in 2019 and so am I, but that's not to say I don't still have flare-ups from time to time. In these moments, having an intensely nourishing option makes a huge difference.
The third new product in the Aveeno® Calm + Restore® line is the Oat Repairing Lotion, which is designed to deliver just that with a more concentrated formulation of prebiotic oat, aloe and Pro-Vitamin B5.
While I use the
Daily Gel Moisturizer all over, the richer Oat Repairing Lotion goes on trouble spots like my upper arms, elbows, and anywhere that feels like it needs more tender loving care.
Final thoughts
Louie Murray holding all three Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Body products in their arms.Louie Murray | Narcity
I only had a couple of days to audition the Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Body products and see if they deserved a spot in my winter skincare roster, but they passed with flying colours.
The one thing Aveeno® products all have in common (and why I use them) is their focus on supporting your natural moisture barrier and soothing irritated skin when it does happen.
Around 75% of the people who responded to the Aveeno® Canada Sensitive Skin Survey said they're likely to have their day-to-day activities affected by their sensitive skin, and I can relate.
That first winter in Canada, the idea of going outside and embracing the season was not just unappealing, but actually distressing. I was upset about missing out on adventures and staying inside because of how worried I was that the cold temperatures would hurt my sensitive skin, which ultimately took a toll on my well-being.
But now, with a robust plan in place to protect and repair my sensitive skin each year, I can enjoy all the things that make Canada a great place to be in winter.
To learn more about Aveeno® and the Canadian Sensitive Skin Needs Survey, head to their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.