Woman faces 65 additional charges for fraud, theft at multiple hospitals: OPP

Woman faces 65 charges in hospital fraud case: OPP
Woman faces 65 charges in hospital fraud case: OPP
Piles of clothes and furniture seized in an Ontario Provincial Police investigation are shown in an undated handout photo. Provincial police say a 34-year-old woman who was first arrested in May following complaints of theft and fraud at an Orillia hospital is now facing 65 new charges.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - OPP (Mandatory Credit)
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Ontario provincial police say a 34-year-old woman who was first arrested in May following complaints of theft and fraud at an Orillia hospital is now facing 65 new charges.

Police say they identified additional victims and executed several search warrants, and have charged the woman with 36 counts of fraud and 14 counts of theft, among other offences.

The charges relate to a slew of incidents at hospitals across Ontario, police say, including Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto, Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Trillium Health Partners' Mississauga hospital, and West Park Health Care Centre in Toronto.

Police shared photos of piles of clothes and furniture seized in the investigation.

They initially charged the Burlington woman in May with disobeying a court order and making a false statement.

The OPP say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking patients, visitors and staff at those hospitals to check their bank statements for unauthorized transactions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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