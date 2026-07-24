Woman pleads guilty to human smuggling after migrants drown in St. Lawrence River

Woman pleads guilty in deadly human smuggling case
Woman pleads guilty in deadly human smuggling case
Searchers look for victims Friday, March 31, 2023 after a boat capsized in Akwesasne, Que.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

Another person has pleaded guilty in a human smuggling case that involved the drowning of nine people in the St. Lawrence River as they tried crossing into the United States.

Two families from Romania and India, along with the man allegedly piloting their vessel, died in March 2023 after they capsized while trying to enter the United States via Akwesasne Mohawk Territory.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Stephanie Square has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit alien smuggling, four counts of alien smuggling for financial gain and four counts of alien smuggling resulting in death.

Officials say Square was the U.S.-based leader of a group that regularly smuggled people across the border via the Mohawk territory, which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

Square's charges only involved the deaths of the Romanian family, which included two children under the age of three.

Five other people previously pleaded guilty in the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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