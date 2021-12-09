Trending Tags

You Can Get Paid To Watch Your Nostalgic Childhood Movies & Tell This US Company About It

Which five movies would be on your list?

@harrypotterfilm | Instagram, @disneyplus | Instagram

If you’ve been feeling a little nostalgic and need an excuse to binge-watch a bunch of your most beloved childhood movies, then this is it.

USDish wants to give U.S. movie lovers a chance to score $1,234 for rewatching any five movies from their childhood.

All you have to do is choose any five movies that make you feel nostalgic and then tell USDish all about it. There's a form to fill out on their website, but they also really want to see your video explanation about those movies.

The company wants to hear about how the movie made you feel when you were younger versus what emotions it evokes when you rewatch it now. If you have children, then make them watch the film with you and detail that experience as well.

“You’re an ideal candidate if you take detailed notes on how each movie made you feel as a kid versus watching now as an adult, share the nostalgic moments on your social media and, of course, party on, dude,” says the job description.

The posting assures applicants that no degree, background check or drug test is needed to apply, so literally, anyone can jump on this opportunity.

The only catch is that you have to be over 18 and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Once a lucky candidate is selected, they will have 15 days to watch their chosen movies and tell USDish how the movies made them feel.

In addition to the cash prize, the candidate will also receive a $350 swag bag, which comes with access to the five movies they selected and items to keep them cozy as they watch the movies. There'll also be lots of retro candy to fuel the movie marathon.

You can read all the details and apply for the job in the posting.

The deadline for the application is December 17, and the candidates will receive an email notifying them whether or not they were selected by December 29.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Call up your significant other, BFF or family member for a movie night because Cineplex is having a BOGO deal on tickets right now.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Kudos to whoever cast a spell on the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar because it's now on sale at Amazon Canada for just $29.

For anyone who's been waiting to relive the magic, there's good news because all eight Harry Potter movies will be streaming soon in Canada!

To mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone being released in theatres, Crave announced that the entire collection is dropping on the streaming platform on November 26.

Nothing beats the holiday season at Hogwarts — and New Year's Day 2022 is shaping up to be extra magical.

HBO Max just announced its first-ever Harry Potter reunion to mark the 20th anniversary of The Sorcerer's Stone, and they're bringing back just about everyone who starred in the series.

