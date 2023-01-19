You Can Win $2,000 For Freezing Your Hair & The Pics Are Like Something Out Of Dr. Seuss
Sounds pretty Canadian, eh? 🥶
If you're thinking about starting the year a couple of thousand dollars richer, here's an icy-cool way to do it.
An annual Canadian hair-freezing contest is now taking place – and it happens to be the largest in the world.
Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs' famous hair-freezing contest in Yukon is back again and currently accepting entries.
A woman shows off spikey, frozen hair. Hair Freezing Contest
For a chance to win, all participants have to do is enter the contest in person at Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs.
They then have to dunk their head into the hot springs, wet their hair completely, and allow the cold air to freeze the hair.
For best results, the outside temperatures should be a balmy -20 C. That's all.
A man showcases frosted hair, eyebrows, eyelashes and facial hair. Hair Freezing Contest
There are some reassurances though: the resort states that freezing your hair doesn't damage it and you can keep your ears warm by periodically dipping them in hot water. Whew.
Once the hair is freezing, one can simply style it to their heart's content and ask the staff to come out and take a photo once they're done.
This year, there are six categories: Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, People's Choice, Most Creative and Best Frozen Facial Hair.
A participant from the 2023 contest poses. Hair Freezing Contest
The winner for each category receives $2,000 as well as other cool perks like passes for Eclipse.
The competition will carry on until March 25, with winners announced on April 5. And entries have already begun trickling in and they are quite wild.
A woman showcases frosted hair and lashes.Hair Freezing Contest
From brilliant white frosted hair and facial hair to spikey locks that defy gravity, the pictures are all kinds of fun.
According to Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs, the Hair Freezing Contest began in 2011 at Takhini Hot Springs when small prize money was given to the best frozen hairdo, with a couple of dozen people participating.
A participant gets creative with their frozen hair.Hair Freezing Contest
Over the years, it's grown bigger and in 2020, the Guinness World Records named it the largest frozen hair competition when it got over 288 participants.
So, think you have what it takes to win — or even just participate?
Well, there's only one way to find out.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.