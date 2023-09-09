These Are The 10 A-List Celebrities Who Are Earning The Most On OnlyFans
One of them has made over $48 million. 👀
Ever wondered which A-list celebrities are raking in the big bucks on OnlyFans? From chart-topping artists to former Disney stars, the platform has become a lucrative venture for many.
A recent study by Lelo unveiled the top 10 celebrities who not only regularly set the entertainment world ablaze but also made or make a fortune on OnlyFans.
Before you get too excited, we should preface this by saying that many of these stars joined the platform for a brief stint in 2020, for obvious reasons, and have since left to explore other ventures.
Iggy Azalea
Subscription fee: $25
Total earnings: $48 million
Azalea is killing it on OnlyFans. She is at the top of the A-list celeb earners. And it's not just about the cash; her account is buzzing with a cool 127K searches from all over the globe. That's star power.
Cardi B
Subscription fee: $4.99
Total earnings: $45 million
Cardi B isn't just popular in the charts; her OnlyFans account used to blow up 28K searches globally. Everyone was trying to get a piece of that Cardi content on the platform before she axed it that is.
Blac Chyna
Subscription fee: $19.99
Total earnings: $35 million
Blac Chyna? Oh, she was killing it on OnlyFans luring in subscribers with her X-rated content. Her account was on fire with 28K searches globally. But, word on the street is she's another celebrity who has taken a break and deactivated it.
Bella Thorne
Subscription fee: Free
Total earnings: $32 million
Bella Thorne! Remember her from her Disney days? Well, she's giving away her content on OnlyFans for free. And get this, she made a jaw-dropping $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform. No one's ever pulled that off before! Talk about making an entrance.
Amber Rose
Subscription fee: $5
Total earnings: $26 million
If Amber Rose's cheeky Instagram tells us anything it's that she isn't afraid of showing a little skin. Something that earned tens of millions of dollars on OnlyFans, and highlighted her as one of the platform's top-earning creators.
Tyga
Subscription fee: $20
Total earnings: $20 million
Why was Tyga on OnlyFans? It's pretty simple. After one of the rapper's private photos went viral, he jumped on the platform to capitalize on it. Plot twist? He later ditched it to kick off his own platform, Myystar.
Pia Mia
Subscription fee: Free
Total earnings: $18 million
Big Pia Mia fan, but not in that kind of way? Her OnlyFans would've been for you. The LA-based singer used it to drop pics, videos, and some behind-the-scenes content when it was up and running.
Chris Brown
Subscription fee: $20
Total earnings: $15 million
Controversial? Sure. Loaded, definitely. Chris Brown made a whopping $15 million on OnlyFans before ultimately deleting his account.
Austin Mahone
Subscription fee: Free
Total earnings: $5 million
Perhaps, the most interesting thing about Austin Mahone's OnlyFans is that the star has a VIP program that includes free conversations, future postings, custom content requests, and Zoom calls to people who tip him $100.
DJ Khaled and Fat Joe
DJ Khaled And Fat Joe posing for a picture
Subscription fee: Free
Total earnings: $4 million
Did we need DJ Khaled and Fat Joe to make an OnlyFans? Probably not. But, they gave us one anyway. Jokes aside these two are laughing all the way to the bank having raked in a whopping $4 million via the platform.
The motivation behind making the page is also more wholesome than you might think, with the stars aiming to create "a community that’s full of positivity," by getting to know their fans on a more personal level.