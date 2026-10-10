2 people dead after small plane crashed and caught fire near Fergus, Ont.

2 people dead in small plane crash in Ontario
2 people dead in small plane crash in Ontario
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Ontario Provincial Police have revealed that two people died in a fiery plane crash near Fergus, Ont., on Friday.

Police say they responded to the scene Friday morning near the intersection of Beatty Line and Wellington Road 17, north of Guelph, where the plane had crashed into a field.

The aircraft was on fire, police say, but was successfully extinguished.

At the time, police said the extent of the injuries from the crash was unknown.

But in an update on Saturday, they say the plane was occupied by two people when it crashed and they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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