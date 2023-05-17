The 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Rush Is Going To Be Wild & Here Are The Worst Times To Travel
Memorial Day is just around the corner, and many Americans are preparing to hit the road or board an airplane to enjoy the long weekend out of town. This year, the rush is going to be wild, and travelers might want to take note of the worst and best times to embark on their weekend getaway.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), around 42.3 million Americans will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend. This is an increase of 7% compared to travel statistics from last year.
"More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in an AAA publication.
U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data shows May 27 as the busiest day to travel for Memorial Day, with 2,384,721 Americans registered in 2022, compared to the 1,959,593 that traveled on the same day in 2021.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic most likely affected 2021’s numbers, TSA recorded a decrease in travel numbers during the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, making it a less busy travel day. A total of 1,650,454 Americans flew on that Saturday in 2021 and 1,994,151 in 2022.
This 2023, AAA states that about 3.4 million Americans are expected to fly during this long weekend, an 11% increase compared to 2022 and even surpassing pre-pandemic numbers by 5.4% compared to 2019.
Additionally, road trips will also have an increase of 6% over last year, with approximately 37.1 million Americans driving to their destinations during Memorial Day weekend.
The association states that Friday, May 26, 2023, is expected to be the busiest day for drivers, while Saturday and Sunday are considered the best days to hit the roads.
These are the best times to travel by car during the long Memorial Day weekend, according to the AAA:
- Thursday, May 25
- Worst time: 3 - 6 p.m.
- Best time: Before 1 p.m.
- Friday, May 26
- Worst time: 3 - 6 p.m.
- Best time: Before 12 p.m.
- Saturday, May 27
- Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
- Sunday, May 28
- Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
- Monday, May 29
- Worst time: 12 - 3 p.m.
- Best time: Before 10 a.m.
- Tuesday, May 30
- Worst time: 4 - 6 p.m.
- Best time: Before 2 p.m. & after 6 p.m.
Make sure you plan your holiday weekend accordingly before hitting the roads or trekking to the airport.
