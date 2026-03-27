You could be eligible to get money from a $4 million 23andMe class action lawsuit settlement
The claims process is now open in Canada.
The 23andMe class action lawsuit in Canada has a $4 million settlement available.
You could be eligible to make a claim and receive money.
It was announced on March 27, 2026, that the claims process is now open for the Canadian settlement in this class action lawsuit.
The settlement is US$3.25 million, which is approximately CA$4.49 million.
If you were a customer of 23andMe between May 1, 2023 and October 1, 2023, resided in Canada during that period, and received notice that your personal information was compromised in the cybersecurity incident, you may be eligible for compensation from this class action lawsuit.
You can submit a claim online for part of the class action settlement, and there are two types of claims: "ordinary" and "extraordinary" claims.
Ordinary claims are for a pro-rated share of the settlement and don't require any documentation.
Each eligible person who completes and submits a valid Canadian claim form will be automatically considered for receiving pro-rated compensation.
Extraordinary claims offer reimbursement of up to CA$2,500 for documented, unreimbursed, out-of-pocket expenses incurred between October 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, as a direct result of the cybersecurity incident.
That includes:
- costs associated with the purchase of a physical security or monitoring system
- costs associated with seeking professional mental health counselling or treatment
- any other documented expense incurred as a direct result of the cybersecurity incident
During the claims process, you have to enter personal information, including your name, address and the email associated with your 23andMe account.
If you want to make an extraordinary claim, there is a section where you can enter your expenses and supporting documents.
Regardless of which type of claim you're filing, you have to choose if you want to receive payment via Interac e-transfer or by cheque. Payments will be issued in Canadian currency.
All claims for the Canadian settlement must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 25, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.