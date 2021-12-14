Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sponsored Content
EN - Deals
holiday shopping

6 Truly Awesome Canadian Brands You Can Support This Holiday Season

Meaningful gifts for friends, employees, and maybe even yourself.

6 Truly Awesome Canadian Brands You Can Support This Holiday Season
Courtesy of Gift Better Co.

This season is the perfect time to show people just how much they matter — from friends to employees. After all, where would Santa be without his elves? But finding a meaningful corporate gift isn’t always easy.

A good place to start in your search for holiday cheer: Canada's very own mom-and-pop shops. There are so many unique finds to choose from, and you can feel good knowing you’re making a sustainable choice.

Gift Better Co., a gifting company based in Ottawa, works with small businesses to curate custom client and employee gifts for some of Canada’s leading companies. Plus, each gift box supports a charitable initiative.

Courtesy of Gift Better Co.

From hand-poured, small-batch candles to personalized sweet treats, you can spread the spirit of giving to the workplace with these six Canadian companies.

Mayan Hot Chocolate & Gingerbread Chocolate Bar By Soul Chocolate

When you're getting cozy by the fire, nothing goes down quite like a hot cup of cocoa. Katie and Kyle Wilson, who started Soul Chocolate from their Toronto apartment in 2015, are on a mission to make the best chocolate possible, and this gourmet hot cocoa certainly fulfills that promise.

Website

Holiday Bath Soak Trio By Bathorium

Snowy weather calls for long baths, and what better way to indulge in the cozy vibes than with some luxurious products? Ottawa-based Bathorium crafts small-batch bath bombs, soaks and bubble oils with no harsh additives and zero synthetic fragrances.

Website

Custom Ceramic Tile By Versatile

Courtesy of Versatile

Based in Almonte, Ontario, Versatile has a wide selection of ceramic coaster tiles with fun designs, or you can customize them with your own images for the ultimate personalized gift. These carolling kitties are both cute and festive.

Website

Branded Malt Balls By Candy Fix

Candy Fix is a Canadian, woman-owned candy boutique that caters to all your sweet-tooth cravings. This shop is definitely worth the browse if you're looking for a little treat, a personalized gift or a customized party favour.

Website

Santa's Workshop Candle By Campy Home

Aromas hold powerful memories, so it's no surprise that a scented candle can really put you in a nostalgic or festive mood. Ottawa-based Campy Home is a women-led soy candle company that specializes in hand-poured quality batches. They have unique seasonal scents that’ll make your home smell like Santa’s workshop.

Website

Peruvian Coffee Grounds By Brown Bag Coffee Roasters

Give the gift of a warm cup of joe on a cold winter's morning. Brown Bag Coffee Roasters is a coffee roaster that aims to introduce specialty coffee to Canadian households in an approachable and accessible way.

Website

Every small business has a story, and that makes each present extra special to give and receive.

Simply connect with a gifting expert at Gift Better Co. to chat through ideas and themes, then they'll do the work to select options for your business. You choose your favourite gift, select a charitable organization that aligns with your company values, and the Gift Better Co. team will handle the rest!

Need a gift sent to an employee, client, or loved one in a hurry? Shop Gift Better Co.'s online store to find meaningful gifts that give back.

To learn more about curated gifting and shopping local, check out Gift Better Co.'s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

28 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers You Can Still Get Delivered In Time For The Holidays

Get them all shipped free from Amazon Canada!

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The last two weeks before Christmas is a mad dash for wrapping up those final few names on your list. If you haven't finished your holiday shopping just yet, you've still got time.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Eco-Friendly Gifts From Small Businesses In Toronto Your Loved Ones Will Appreciate

Thoughtful, useful and cute? Yes, please. 🙌

Pretty Clean Shop, The RE Place

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for thoughtful gifts to finish up your holiday shopping, you can find a bunch of really cute stuff from local businesses in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More

They're all $100 or less!

Dynamite, Abercrombie & Fitch, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are few occasions throughout the year where you have an excuse to dress up and feel glam, and New Year's Eve is one of them. After weeks of holiday shopping for others, now is the time to treat yourself to a pretty new outfit to start 2022 off with a bang.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Toronto Shops That Sell Gift Cards If You Have No Idea What To Get Your BFF For The Holidays

Who doesn't want a shopping spree in the 6ix for Christmas?

@daughter_store | Instagram, @threefateshop | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are two types of people in the world: those who love getting cash or gift cards for the holidays and those who don't.

Keep Reading Show less