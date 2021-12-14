6 Truly Awesome Canadian Brands You Can Support This Holiday Season
Meaningful gifts for friends, employees, and maybe even yourself.
This season is the perfect time to show people just how much they matter — from friends to employees. After all, where would Santa be without his elves? But finding a meaningful corporate gift isn’t always easy.
A good place to start in your search for holiday cheer: Canada's very own mom-and-pop shops. There are so many unique finds to choose from, and you can feel good knowing you’re making a sustainable choice.
Gift Better Co., a gifting company based in Ottawa, works with small businesses to curate custom client and employee gifts for some of Canada’s leading companies. Plus, each gift box supports a charitable initiative.
From hand-poured, small-batch candles to personalized sweet treats, you can spread the spirit of giving to the workplace with these six Canadian companies.
Mayan Hot Chocolate & Gingerbread Chocolate Bar By Soul Chocolate
When you're getting cozy by the fire, nothing goes down quite like a hot cup of cocoa. Katie and Kyle Wilson, who started Soul Chocolate from their Toronto apartment in 2015, are on a mission to make the best chocolate possible, and this gourmet hot cocoa certainly fulfills that promise.
Holiday Bath Soak Trio By Bathorium
Snowy weather calls for long baths, and what better way to indulge in the cozy vibes than with some luxurious products? Ottawa-based Bathorium crafts small-batch bath bombs, soaks and bubble oils with no harsh additives and zero synthetic fragrances.
Custom Ceramic Tile By Versatile
Courtesy of Versatile
Based in Almonte, Ontario, Versatile has a wide selection of ceramic coaster tiles with fun designs, or you can customize them with your own images for the ultimate personalized gift. These carolling kitties are both cute and festive.
Branded Malt Balls By Candy Fix
Candy Fix is a Canadian, woman-owned candy boutique that caters to all your sweet-tooth cravings. This shop is definitely worth the browse if you're looking for a little treat, a personalized gift or a customized party favour.
Santa's Workshop Candle By Campy Home
Aromas hold powerful memories, so it's no surprise that a scented candle can really put you in a nostalgic or festive mood. Ottawa-based Campy Home is a women-led soy candle company that specializes in hand-poured quality batches. They have unique seasonal scents that’ll make your home smell like Santa’s workshop.
Peruvian Coffee Grounds By Brown Bag Coffee Roasters
Give the gift of a warm cup of joe on a cold winter's morning. Brown Bag Coffee Roasters is a coffee roaster that aims to introduce specialty coffee to Canadian households in an approachable and accessible way.
Every small business has a story, and that makes each present extra special to give and receive.
Simply connect with a gifting expert at Gift Better Co. to chat through ideas and themes, then they'll do the work to select options for your business. You choose your favourite gift, select a charitable organization that aligns with your company values, and the Gift Better Co. team will handle the rest!
Need a gift sent to an employee, client, or loved one in a hurry? Shop Gift Better Co.'s online store to find meaningful gifts that give back.