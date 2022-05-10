The 7 Most Impressive Spots To Find Seashells In Florida & It's A Collector's Dream
You can find shells of all different sizes. 🐚
Seashells in Florida are all over the state and whether you’re an avid shell collector or not, it’s hard to not want to pick up a pretty piece or two when you’re visiting the beach.
In many cases, the best time to find shells is right after big storms when the tide is low. Going in the early morning may even help increase your pickings since you're more likely to have the sands to yourself.
This list makes it easy to map out your next shelling adventure, which makes for the perfect day trip around these spots. So grab your buckets, fill your tank, and happy hunting!
Seashell Kayak Tour To Kice Island
Price: $139
Address: Kice Island, FL
Why You Need To Go: On this kayaking tour, guides take you to a shell-covered island only accessible by boat or kayak for two hours where you can find some incredible and colorful shells. If you have your own transportation, you can skip the tour and seek out these shores on your own.
Stump Pass Beach State Park
Price: $3 per vehicle
Address: 900 Gulf Blvd., South end of Manasota Key, Englewood, FL
Why You Need To Go: Mounds upon mounds of shells await your exploration at Stump Pass. The park is open year-round, but shelling opportunities are the best during the winter.
Odyssey Shelling Day Cruise
Price: $21.99
Address: 776 Dodecanese Blvd., Tarpon Springs, FL
Why You Need To Go: This is a shelling tour where you can find treasures of all kinds, including some absolutely massive conch shells.
Longboat Key
Price: Free
Address: Longboat Key, FL
Why You Need To Go: From tiny pastel shells, colorful conchs, and even sand dollars, your hunting time won’t be wasted at this gorgeous beach.
Sanibel Island
Price: Free
Address: Lee County, FL
Why You Need To Go: Sanibel Island is known for shelling some hotels have rooms with special sinks and worktables for cleaning and packing the treasures you find.
Shell Key
Price: Free
Address: 2187 Oceanview Dr., Tierra Verde, FL
Why You Need To Go: This tiny island oasis is totally worth the trek to get there, and you’ll find all kinds of shells on its unspoiled sands. There are a few different ways to get there, including a kayak tour if you don't want to sail there alone.
Keewaydin Island
Price: Free to visit, but you can only get here by boat. The Hemingway Water Shuttle will take you there for $44 round trip.
Address: 10181 Keewaydin Island, Naples, FL
Why You Need To Go: This 8-mile island is located between Naples and Marco Island. With sugary white sands and pristine waters, you can find tons of special shells, sand dollars, and pieces of coral here. This island even has boats that serve up ice cream and burgers.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 15, 2020.