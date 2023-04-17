7 Cheap Cities To Buy A House In Canada In 2023 That You've Might Have Never Even Heard Of
Property under $250,000!
It's no secret that buying a house in one of Canada's more well-known cities is, across the board, pretty expensive.
However, there is hope because a report looked into the cheapest cities to live in Canada in 2023 and there are some places that are still super affordable for prospective home buyers.
A wild thought right?
According to the mortgage broker Nesto, many cities and towns in Canada are a bit off the beaten path but are incredibly economical to live in.
The company broke down the best cities according to housing affordability and job growth. And even though you've probably never heard of some of these, they're quaint, quiet and pretty picturesque!
And of course, nearly anything beats the average home prices of $1,091,300 and $1,123,400 that we're currently seeing in Toronto and Vancouver respectively!
So, why not hop on a plane or get the U-Haul going and get a move on, because these places will help you save a lot of cash, if you're looking for buy a house in Canada.
Sept-Îles, Quebec
Number one on the list goes to the small Quebec town of Sept-Îles. It has a population of about 28,500 and is about an eight-hour drive from Quebec City.
The average house costs $204,042 in Sept-Îles, and it has a property tax rate of 1.5%.
However, given that it's in a more rural part of Quebec, you might have to brush up on your French if you don't already speak the language.
Bécancour, Quebec
Another Quebecois town that won't cost you an arm and a leg.
This city is on the banks of the St. Lawrence River and has about 12,500 people who call it home. It's a largely industrial town and is about an hour and forty-five minutes from the metropolis of Montreal.
For those looking to buy a house, it has a nice and low price of $206,748 for the average home and has a property tax of 1.26%.
Quebec seems like the deal hunter's paradise right about now.
Quesnel, British Columbia
You didn't expect a B.C. location here, did you? There are a ton of affordable places to live in British Columbia, and Quesnel is one great example.
This town of about 12,000 is nestled in the Rocky Mountains and is guaranteed to be a great place to live for anyone who loves the outdoors as well as an affordable house.
The average home price in Quesnel is $209,133, with a property tax that depends on a few factors. It should also be noted that the closest big city is Vancouver, which is about an eight-hour drive away.
Cornwall, Ontario
If Ontario is more your speed, you could always make a move to Cornwall which is actually the most easterly city in the province.
It's right by the Quebec and U.S. borders and has roughly 50,000 residents, making it one of the most populous places on this run-down!
Cornwall is also along the St. Lawrence River and has an average home price of $211,715, along with a property tax of 1.71%.
Timmins, Ontario
Another Ontario location on the list, this time it's a bit more northern. Timmins is about eight hours north of Toronto and has a population of 42,000.
It's an old-school Ontario mining town that most definitely has some beautiful nature right at your doorstep.
And with an average price of 212,922 for a house, it's not hard to be enticed by the town, especially when you add the 1.88% property tax rate.
Saint-Georges, Quebec
Rounding out the list is another hamlet in QC, this time about a three-hour drive from Montreal.
Saint-Georges has about 31,000 people and is a hub for manufacturing in the region.
If you want to buy a house, the average price there is about $219,124 with no public general property tax info available.
Rimouski, Quebec
And finally, another reason why small-town Quebec might be the place to go if you're looking to save some cash.
Rimouski is home to around 47,000 people and is right on the mouth of the St. Lawrence River, making it a hub for marine research and conservation.
It's a three-hour drive from Quebec City and if Rimouski has piqued your interest, you can grab a house for the average price of $227, 673 -- along with a property tax of 1.10%.
Hopefully this list has given you some inspiration to help you plan and buy that affordable house in 2023.