7 Easy-To-Start Side Hustles In Canada That Can Make You A Few Extra Bucks
Think outside the nine-to-five.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you sign up to deliver with Uber Eats using the links in this article.
Working nine-to-five isn't the only way to make a living, and Canadians are getting creative when it comes to making some extra coin. Picking up a side hustle is a great way to earn an income in your spare time — and maybe even get paid doing something you love.
If you're a total foodie, for instance, delivering with Uber Eats could help you find inspiration for new restaurants to try during your time off. Bonus: you set your own hours, so it's super flexible.
Choosing a side hustle that fits your lifestyle gives you the chance to pad your wallet without all the stress, and here are seven ideas to get you started.
Deliver Food With Uber Eats
If creating your own schedule and exploring the city is your idea of the perfect gig, you can look into becoming a delivery person with Uber Eats.
It's easy to sign up (as long as you're 18 or older), and you don't even need a car. If you want to get exercise and enjoy the sunshine, you can also deliver on foot or by bike.
Since delivery people are completely independent, you can choose when and where you want to work. You also get to keep 100% of customer tips!
Take Up Freelance Writing
Have a way with words? Businesses everywhere regularly need blog posts, website copy or other forms of content, and freelance writing can be a lucrative side hustle. Usually, all you'll need to get started is a computer.
There are lots of freelancing sites you can sign up for to find clients, or you can keep a close eye on LinkedIn. This is a gig that allows you to work from anywhere and set your own hours.
Become A Virtual Assistant
Virtual assistants (VAs) can be hired to do all sorts of things, but generally speaking, they help businesses or individuals with a range of admin tasks.
As a VA, you could find yourself scheduling appointments, ordering groceries or even taking care of someone's social media. The work is all done remotely, and it can vary in commitment from just one task to a long-term partnership.
This could be good for you if you like helping others and are super organized.
Answer Surveys
(JLco) Julia Amaral | Adobe Stock
Companies want to know what your opinions are, and they're willing to pay. All you have to do to earn some cash or a gift card is take a little time out and answer a few questions.
While you likely won't make a fortune doing this, you'll probably be able to cover your next coffee. And if you're on your computer all day anyway, why not?
It can get a little boring though, so you might want to pair this one with something that'll get you moving around, like delivering with Uber Eats.
Teach Virtually Or IRL
If you're skilled at something, like playing an instrument or speaking a language, you can make some money by teaching it.
A lot of people like to learn one-on-one, and depending on your preference, you can either teach in person or online. Start your own biz or join an existing tutoring company that already has a client base.
Clear Out Your Closets
With so many platforms available these days for selling unwanted odds and ends, it's easy to turn your forgotten clothes and homewares into spending money.
You can keep it simple by listing clothes you're not into wearing anymore, or — if you're creative — you can try flipping a piece of furniture or selling something handmade.
This is a great way to help clean up your space and support an eco-friendly circular economy. If you're into reducing your carbon footprint, you can even do a few Uber Eats deliveries by foot or bike each week.
Take Care Of Fur Babies
If you love the idea of chilling with animals, you can get paid to look after pets! This involves anything from a short walk once or twice a week to taking care of someone's animals full time while they're on vacation.
Longer pet-sitting jobs, especially if you stay in a person’s home, usually mean helping out around the house with tasks like watering plants or checking mail. It's a pretty laid-back way to make some cash, and if you do a good job, you'll likely get return clients.
The gig economy is giving Canadians more freedom to choose how and when they make money, and it's easier than ever to get into the action. You can actually start these side hustles today.
Whether you just need some cash to treat yourself to takeout or have more long-term financial goals, earning that extra dough can be as simple as signing up to deliver with Uber Eats.
To learn more about making extra cash on your own time, check out the Uber Eats website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.