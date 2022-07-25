7 Things Every Canadian Should Definitely Buy In Their 20s That Are Totally Worth It
Because adulting is hard.
Navigating life in your 20s is no walk in the park. There might be school payments, work obligations, car payments, social obligations, rent payments — the list goes on.
With so many balls to juggle, it can be easy to feel swamped and stressed. Even though Gen Z folks and millennials might be feeling some financial strain, there are certain things you may want to consider splurging on — it’s an investment in yourself.
Feeling protected, secure, confident and cared for means that you can enjoy this time of your life. If you’re a 20-something who struggles to find time for self-care, here are seven things that are worth every cent.
Score A Cheaper Rate On Life Insurance
Despite what you may have heard, life insurance isn't just for people in their 40s with big families, it’s an adulting essential. You’ve probably noticed by now that life takes a lot of unexpected twists and turns, so it's always best to come prepared.
There are so many different life insurance solutions out there. Life insurance also comes in handy if you eventually decide to buy a house, get married or start a family. It's usually cheaper to get it when you're younger and in better health.
Take Care Of Yourself With Therapy Or Counselling
According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, young people aged 15 to 24 are more likely to experience mental illness than any other age group.
According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, young people aged 15 to 24 are more likely to experience mental illness than any other age group.

It's tempting to procrastinate and hope things will get better on their own or to ignore feelings altogether. But the truth is, anyone can benefit from a mental health practice.Even if you don't struggle with mental illness, you can still improve interpersonal skills, develop healthy coping mechanisms or learn something new about yourself.
Get Your Top Chef On & Invest In Quality Appliances
In your 20s, you learn valuable things that come with independence, like conflict resolution with roommates or how to unclog a drain. This is also the time of your life that each day, you ask yourself, "What's for dinner?"
Make this question more of a fun challenge than a dreaded to do by buying quality kitchenware. Air fryers make everything better. Plus, life's too short to have to deal with burnt sauce because your non-stick pan stopped being non-stick a few months after you got it.
Protect Your Online Presence With A VPN
Over the last few years, Canadians have been able to do pretty much everything online, from making an insurance claim to ordering groceries. This is super convenient, but if you’re worried about cyber attacks like phishing, get a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) hides your IP address so third parties don't have access to the sensitive information you send and receive. Most VPN subscription plans cost about as much as (or less than) a streaming service subscription like Netflix.
Treat Yourself To That Concert
Straight up, music’s good for the soul. Whether it’s a local concert at a bar with pay-what-you-can entry or a big-name artist you’ve been dying to see, you deserve to get out there and connect with the community.
There are plenty of outdoor venues across the country and music festivals worth checking out, so recruit your friends and have a blast.
Opt For Clean Beauty Products
Having a skincare routine is one of the purest forms of self-care, and splurging on the good stuff is always a great idea. That’s even more true when you’re choosing brands that are sustainable and give back to communities.Support Indigenous-owned beauty companies and ones that offer refills to reduce waste. Keep your skin, the planet and the community thriving.
Shop Local And Buy Fresh Produce
If you love fresh ingredients and shopping local, head over to your neighbourhood farmers market. Here, you can connect with your community and talk to the people who grew or made the food you buy.With everything from veggies and fresh bread to handicrafts, farmers markets have something for everyone — at prices that compensate the folks who put their heart into the products. Knowing where your food comes from is also a great way to get into mindful eating.
Grown-up life can be hard, but your 20s are meant to be a time of exploration and learning. It’s all about trial and error, but everything on this list is already tried and true, so here’s your green light to go ahead and invest in yourself.
Grown-up life can be hard, but your 20s are meant to be a time of exploration and learning. It's all about trial and error, but everything on this list is already tried and true, so here's your green light to go ahead and invest in yourself.
Whether you're well into your career or working towards grad, a little help can go a long way, and it’s never too early (or late) to start preparing for the future.
Whether you're well into your career or working towards grad, a little help can go a long way, and it's never too early (or late) to start preparing for the future.
