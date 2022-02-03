7 Things To Do In Canada That Will Get You Off The Couch & Boost Your Mood
Winter blues begone!
How are you? Like, seriously.
It's a difficult time. With the dismal winter weather conditions and few opportunities for safe social interaction, it can be hard to find breaks for positivity. You may be feeling a little down — and you're not alone.
According to the Leger Happiness Index tool, many Canadians are feeling the same way. Created by Leger, this tool was designed for people to check in on themselves.
All you have to do is answer a few questions. Then, you’ll receive your Happiness Index, which you can compare to the average Happiness Index across the country.
Taking a moment each day to care for yourself can make a huge difference in how you feel. To keep up the practice, try Leger's Mood Index tool. You can use it every day to follow the evolution of your mood.
When navigating your feels, counselling is super helpful, but there are also some things you can do on your own to boost your energy levels and mood. Try out these activities to beat those winter blues.
Put Your Photography Skills To The Test With A Photo Scavenger Hunt
Rediscover winter’s beauty through your camera lens. Make a list of items you'd like to capture — like berries on a branch, boot prints or animals — and snap away. Don't have any ideas? Try a ready-made checklist.
Hit up your regular haunts, or check out new spots you've never had the chance to visit.
Make Your Runs More Environmentally Friendly & Try Plogging
Plogging is a mashup of the English word jogging and the Swedish term "plocka upp," which means "picking up." Try it out: dress up in your warmest workout wear, bring along a waste bag and head out for a run (or walk).
Fill the bag with whatever litter you find along your route. This is an awesome way to get moving and help the community — two mood-boosting activities in one.
Lace Up Your Skates & Hit Up Your Local Rink
Ice skating is an ideal activity for solo workouts and socially distanced gatherings alike. You can take it easy and enjoy the views or show off your skills like a pro.
First, go to an outdoor rink with rental skates. If you love it, you can buy a pair of your own and make ice skating a regular practice.
Get Your Reps In With A Homemade Gym
When you're constantly inside, it's easy to slip into a bit of a slump. The best way to get out of it? Exercise. Crank up some tunes, put on your favourite pair of sneakers and — thanks to the subsequent endorphins — you'll be feeling happier in no time.
Check your post-workout happiness levels using Leger's Happiness Index tool. Seeing the difference in your mood could be the extra motivation you need to go at it again tomorrow.
Take In The Sights On A Hike
Go on a scenic winter hike and let nature inspire you. If advanced hiking isn't your thing, or you just don't have the proper gear, look for your city's most popular trails for beginners.
Be sure to snap some shots for the feed — or your scrapbook, if you’re on a social media cleanse.
Take Your Hobbies Online
Elevate your weekday meals with a cooking class, take a painting course to channel your inner Van Gogh or centre yourself in a guided meditation.
Whatever your hobby is, virtual classes are a fun way to up your happiness levels, save your couch cushions and maintain your social life.
Embrace Your Inner Kid & Go Sledding
When you were younger, nothing meant guaranteed laughs like a day on the toboggan hill.
Bundle up, grab a sled and spend hours just playing. Bring along your roomies or ride solo — and remember to treat yourself to a nice cup of hot chocolate afterwards.
Going through low moods is totally normal; how you work your way through them can make all the difference.
It's super important to take care of yourself, both mentally and physically. For some, that might look like a hike in the park at lunch, for others, it's a morning meditation sesh.
Whatever your jam is, try incorporating Leger's quizzes to track your progress and make a habit of checking in with yourself. Take some deep breaths, have patience and know you aren't alone.
To learn more about Léger's Happiness and Mood Index tools, check out Léger Marketing's website or follow them on Facebook.