70% Of Narcity Readers Feel Stressed Out About Life Admin & Here’s What To Do If That Sounds Like You
Adulting is hard. You can't just hang out and do what you want anymore because there are bills to pay, doctors to visit, home and car insurance to figure out and taxes to do.
These are all examples of life admin — things you need to do to keep your life on track. According to a recent poll of 419 Narcity Canada readers, 70% said that they feel stressed out about life admin.
If that sounds like you, don't worry because there are a few things you can do to make it all less tiring and time-consuming.
For example, managing insurance policies with mobile apps can free up your schedule for the things you'd rather be doing.
Cut Yourself A Break
First and foremost, be kind to yourself. Life is tough enough already without beating yourself up about not doing paperwork. You don’t have to have done everything yesterday.
It’s more practical (and easier on your mental health) to look at it as a slow and steady process, and you’re on the right track already.
Make A List
Making a list of things you need to do and then tackling them one by one can help keep you motivated — just make sure to be realistic about what you can do.
For example, on Monday, check out insurance offers you might be eligible for. On Tuesday, book your doctor's appointment. On Wednesday, take a break.
Doing things this way can help make boring or stressful life admin tasks more manageable and less of a chore.
Take Control & Embrace Technology
You can make things easier on yourself by spending a little time now setting things up so they can save you time later.
For example, automatic payments with your bank mean your bills practically pay themselves. If you schedule your next dentist appointment as you leave, all you have to do is show up.
Almost half (40%) of Narcity Canada readers said that doing taxes was the worst life admin task, but it doesn't have to be.
Store all your receipts and important documents in a dedicated drawer or folder throughout the year. Then, when tax time rolls around, you're ready to go.
Technology has made it easier than ever to manage life admin. You can use your bank’s app to cash cheques, automate transfers to your savings or pay bills right from your phone.
Technology has made it easier than ever to manage life admin, including insurance services that have been offering online quotes since the late 1990s. Now, with mobile apps, you can submit and follow claims from anywhere and make policy changes on the go.
Doing things like these ahead of time takes the headache out of finicky life admin tasks and gives you more time to focus on things you actually want to be doing.
Don't Be Afraid To Ask For Help
It may feel like you’re alone, buried under a pile of important tasks, but don’t forget, most people are in the same boat, and the help is out there.
Whether it’s talking to your insurer about the right coverage or seeing a tax expert, getting good advice can help take some stress off your shoulders and motivate you to do those things you've been putting off.
And if you need a little bit more help, belairdirect's website is full of useful tips and tricks to make your life simple, like how car and home insurance work and how to manage your insurance online, whenever you want.
Insurance company blogs often give advice on a whole variety of life admin topics, like the pros and cons of buying versus leasing a car, how to lower your stress amid rising gas prices and how to take an eco-friendly road trip.
Life admin may be necessary, but it doesn't have to be stressful… you got this!
To learn more about home and car insurance services, check out insurance provider websites or their social media channels.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.