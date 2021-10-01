9 BC Wineries You Should Visit This Fall If You Love Cozy Vibes & Delicious Vino
You can win a trip to taste BC wine and witness the harvest for yourself.
If you live in British Columbia, the province's wineries are yours to explore this fall. The arrival of the harvest season means fewer crowds, new red wine releases and the chance to witness the changing leaves while sipping on vino in the crisp autumn air.
There are nine wine regions across B.C., and if you haven't visited them all, you've got an extensive list of must-visit wineries ahead of you — 365 licensed wineries, to be exact.
Not sure where to start? Wines of British Columbia has an app — the Wines of BC Explorer app — that helps you locate wineries, discover harvest wine events, plan a trip and find local tasty food to pair with your beverages. You can even take a taste test to discover your flavour profile and get personalized expert recommendations on B.C. wines and wineries you match with. Make sure to check fall hours of operation.
Bonus: once you've downloaded the app, you can enter to win a free trip. Wines of BC is offering roundtrip air transportation, accommodations for two nights and three days packed with activities (tastings and tours galore), as well as three daily meals for the lucky winner. It's your chance to explore B.C.'s wine country in all its autumnal glory.
Entering the "A Year in the Life" contest requires a few simple steps. All you have to do is take a short seasonal fall quizand enter your contact details. Seriously, that's it. The contest is open to residents of Alberta and B.C. who are at least 19 years old.
In the meantime, you can spend the harvest season savouring rich and refreshing B.C. wines across the province — all while supporting local growers and farmers. This list will help you begin your winery journey.
Chaberton Estate Winery In The Fraser Valley Wine Region
Price: $10 tasting fee
When: Open all year, Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 1064 216 St., Langley, BC
Why You Should Go: Rich with history, Chabertonis Fraser Valley's oldest winery. Marvel at the magnificent vineyard views and sip away the afternoon in the impressive tasting room.
Tastings are held by appointment only, so make sure to call ahead. This spot has an award-winning collection for your perusal and a top-ranked al fresco dining experience, so you're going to want to make a reservation for this fall.
Larch Hills Winery In The Shuswap Wine Region
Price: Wine tastings are complimentary
When: Open all year, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 110 Timms Rd., Salmon Arm, BC
Why You Should Go: Nestled in the highest hills of Northern BC, this family-run winery exclusively uses B.C. grapes from their vineyards in Salmon Arm and the South Okanagan. A true cool climate vineyard, grapes are chosen for their ability to thrive in unusual conditions. You can enjoy Larch Hills' delightful wines all year-round, rain or shine.
Take in the quaint scenery while sipping on some award-winning vino - try out their signature Ortega. Sounds like a great way to spend a cozy autumn afternoon, right?
Recline Ridge Vineyards & Winery In The Shuswap Wine Region
Price: Wine tastings are complimentary
When: Open all year, daily 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in July and August)
Address: 2640 Skimikin Lake Rd., Tappen, BC
Why You Should Go: Recline Ridge is another family-run business. Located north of the 50th parallel, their vines enjoy sun-drenched days and cool evenings which maximizes freshness and acidity in their wines along with exceptional flavours and balance.
You can sit back with a glass on their patio and picnic areas while soaking in the fall mountainscapes. This region is so stunning, you may not want to leave.
Nostalgia Wines In The Okanagan Valley Wine Region
Price: $14.95 per person for the Memorable Wine Experience
When: Open March through November from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Address: 398 Lupine Ln., Oliver, BC
Why You Should Go: Nostalgia welcomes drop-in visits, so you're free to live a little more spontaneously. Enjoy a guided flight of five award-winning B.C. wines for just $8.70. If you want a more thorough experience (including a branded Riedel glass for you to take home), the Memorable Wine Experience is just a few dollars more at $15.
If you're feeling festive, celebrate the harvest with Nostalgia Wines at the fourth annual Crush Party on October 2! There'll be grape stomping, costume competitions, live music and food trucks. If that isn't enough to get you to swing by, the event raises money for the Wide Arts National Association.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery In The Okanagan Valley Wine Region
Price: Tasting experiences range from $25 to $175 per person
When: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (September) and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (October)
Address: 1730 Mission Hill Rd., West Kelowna, BC
Why You Should Go: Mission Hill has seven tasting options to choose from: a behind-the-scenes tour, a private lunch, a food pairing, a harvest lunch, a seated tasting, a guided tasting and an estate room tour. The array of experiences makes this an ideal destination for any occasion, from a hot date to a birthday party.
On October 18, Mission Hill is offering a Harvest Lunch, which includes a wine-paired meal by the one-of-a-kind Marc Chagall tapestry. Dine on two set pairings and courses for $55 and enjoy the changing seasons in the Okanagan Valley.
Harper's Trail Estate Winery In The Kamloops Wine Region
Price: $5.75 tasting fee
When: Open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 10
Address: 2761 Shuswap Rd., Kamloops, BC
Why You Should Go: Kick back on the pet-friendly patio at Harper's Trail. Here, you can learn about the pioneering spirit while taking in the stunning vineyard views and sipping on a delicious glass of the winery's finest.
On October 10, the winery is hosting a Thanksgiving Outdoor Artisan Market. It's the perfect autumn activity that will support local artisans — and allow you to stock up on some vino.
Hugging Tree Winery In The Similkameen Valley Wine Region
Price: Tasting fees range from $10 to $20
When: Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. until October 10
Address: 2505 Upper Bench Rd., Keremeos, BC
Why You Should Go:Hugging Tree is all about being connected to the land, the vines and one another. This popular local spot is authentic and passionate about its wines and their roots.
At Hugging Tree, everything is created with love and care, and harvest time is an ideal time to visit. Tastings are by reservation only, so make sure to book your visit online.
Blue Grouse Estate Vineyard & Winery In The Cowichan Valley Wine Region
Price: Tasting fees range from $5 to $10
When: Open all year, Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2182 Lakeside Rd., Duncan, BC
Why You Should Go: It feels good supporting a sustainable and family-owned business, and Blue Grouse Estate Winery is just that. When you step into their tasting room, you'll see that the architectural design is inspired by an actual Blue Grouse (as the name suggests).
Reservations are strongly recommended, and you can book them easily online. Have a quaint picnic with a charcuterie board, or bring your own preferred snacks to pair with premium wines.
Clos Du Soleil Winery In The Similkameen Valley Wine Region
Price: Tasting fees range from $10 to $20
When: Open until October 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2568 Upper Bench Rd., Keremeos, BC
Why You Should Go: Clos du Soleil's tasting room is open from May until the end of October by appointment only, so be sure to book a reservation while you can. You can choose from a 20-minute tasting of three wines or a 50-minute outdoor tasting of six wines (with a brief vineyard and winery tour).
Relish the old-world vibes, breathtaking views and premium quality libations.
Though summer has slipped away, the good times don't have to. Plan your visit to one or more of these B.C. wineries and prepare for stunning fall vistas and yummy times to be had. Plus, you'll be witnessing and drinking to the hard work of B.C. farmers.
There's no better way to celebrate BC's harvest than in a vineyard, sharing excellent wine with exceptional people.
To learn more about boutique wineries and wines from across B.C.'s nine wine regions, check out Wines of BC website and download the Wines of BC Explorer app. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter for more information.
