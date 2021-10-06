91% Of Canadians Say Small Moments Of Joy Are The Key To Happiness During The Pandemic
Lay's Canada wants to help Canadians find more happiness.
The past year or so has been pretty tough, and the pandemic has reframed how many Canadians experience and share joy. Through the difficulties, more people are taking time to slow down, reconsider what's important and discover a renewed appreciation for the little things.
According to a new study by Lay's that reveals how Canadians value small moments of joy, 85% of the population believe the global health crisis has led to a greater appreciation for life's simple pleasures.
The study found that while six out of ten Canadians have experienced a lack of joy since March 2020, 91% believe small moments of joy are an important part of their overall happiness.
Maybe for you, that's looked like learning a viral dance trend, making sourdough bread or diving into a new novel. Or maybe it means taking a moment to pause, de-stress and munch on your favourite snack — which probably just so happens to be a bag of Lay's chips.
If it is, then you're not alone, because the same study also discovered that over half of Canadians said chips are among the top two kinds of snacks that bring the most joy. Interestingly, 85% of respondents also said they wish they could spark more moments of joy in the lives of those around them.
What better way to create an opportunity to do just that than with a pop-up Lay's event? On October 6, Lay's employees will be visiting select communities across the country to surprise Canadians with free bags of chips.
It's all part of their Joy Campaign, which shares real stories of how Canadians from coast to coast find a little joy with every bag of Lay's.
For Edmonton-based paramedics (and BFFs) April and Deanna, sharing a bag of Lay's was a way for them to take a break at work. Now, it's a ritual that brings them together even outside of work.
Whichever way you create, experience and welcome small moments of joy, look out for that signature Lay's logo when you're out and about, because it'll be popping up from St. John's to Victoria starting October 6.
Don't forget to tell your friends — joy is better when shared.