91% Of Canadians Say Small Moments Of Joy Are The Key To Happiness During The Pandemic

Lay's Canada wants to help Canadians find more happiness.

Pavel Danilyuk | Pexels, Anna Pou | Pexels

The past year or so has been pretty tough, and the pandemic has reframed how many Canadians experience and share joy. Through the difficulties, more people are taking time to slow down, reconsider what's important and discover a renewed appreciation for the little things.

According to a new study by Lay's that reveals how Canadians value small moments of joy, 85% of the population believe the global health crisis has led to a greater appreciation for life's simple pleasures.

The study found that while six out of ten Canadians have experienced a lack of joy since March 2020, 91% believe small moments of joy are an important part of their overall happiness.

Maybe for you, that's looked like learning a viral dance trend, making sourdough bread or diving into a new novel. Or maybe it means taking a moment to pause, de-stress and munch on your favourite snack — which probably just so happens to be a bag of Lay's chips.

Courtesy of Lay's

If it is, then you're not alone, because the same study also discovered that over half of Canadians said chips are among the top two kinds of snacks that bring the most joy. Interestingly, 85% of respondents also said they wish they could spark more moments of joy in the lives of those around them.

What better way to create an opportunity to do just that than with a pop-up Lay's event? On October 6, Lay's employees will be visiting select communities across the country to surprise Canadians with free bags of chips.

It's all part of their Joy Campaign, which shares real stories of how Canadians from coast to coast find a little joy with every bag of Lay's.

For Edmonton-based paramedics (and BFFs) April and Deanna, sharing a bag of Lay's was a way for them to take a break at work. Now, it's a ritual that brings them together even outside of work.

Whichever way you create, experience and welcome small moments of joy, look out for that signature Lay's logo when you're out and about, because it'll be popping up from St. John's to Victoria starting October 6.

Don't forget to tell your friends — joy is better when shared.

To learn more about Lay's and how they're bringing small moments of joy to Canadians, visit their website, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Chefs Plate Offers Plant-Based Recipes With Meatless Farm For The First Time & Everything Looks Delicious

Starting at $8.99 per serving!

Courtesy of Chefs Plate, Courtesy of Chefs Plate

More and more Canadians are switching to plant-based diets in an effort to combat climate change. But if you're new to the movement, coming up with tasty (and easy) veggie alternatives can feel daunting.


Chefs Plate — the hassle-free, no-prep, at-home meal kit subscription service — is now offering plant-based options on its National menu for the first time, and they've teamed up with Meatless Farm to make it happen.

Calii Love Is Opening A New Toronto Location & You Can Get Free Food All Weekend (PHOTOS)

The grand opening is this Friday!

Calii Love | Handout, Calii Love | Handout

No need to bring your wallet to this restaurant this weekend. Calii Love, a healthy, fast food concept, is opening its fourth location in Toronto on October 1, and you can get free food and coffee.

Located at Yonge and Eglinton, the new venue will be offering free salads, poke bowls, and coffee to visitors from 11 a.m. on October 1 to 3, while supplies last.

This Toronto Resto Has A Secret New Burger & You Can Try It For Free This Weekend

Here's how to get yours! 🍔

@auntylucysburgers | Instagram, @auntylucysburgers | Instagram

The only thing better than comfort food is free comfort food, and you can get your hands on a free never-before-tasted burger in Toronto on Labour Day weekend.

Aunt Lucy's, a local burger joint, will be giving out its brand new burger creation at Trailhead Place from September 4 to 6. The best part is you won't have to pay a dime.

Canadians Can Enter To Win Free Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream For A Whole Year & Here's How

Chocolate chip cookie dough 24/7, 365! 🍪

Natalia Buia | Narcity, @benandjerrys_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Rather than walking to the convenience store to grab a pint of ice cream, wouldn't it be awesome if you had loads of free ice cream at home?

