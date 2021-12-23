A Bunch Of PS5 & PS4 Games Are On Sale RN Because Who Needs Fresh Air Anyway?
Meet me in the gulag! 🎮
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're lucky enough to enjoy a week-long break over the holidays, your plans may consist of playing video games and, well, that's pretty much it!
Avid gamers with a PS4 or PS5 at home will be happy to know they can save up to 75% on games on the PlayStation website and up to 50% on Amazon Canada. Shopping on Amazon is great because it offers next-day delivery if you're eager to get your hands on the latest Far Cry and never see the light of day again.
Here are a bunch of PlayStation games you can get on sale right now.
'NBA 2K22'
In this PS5 game, the entire basketball universe is in your hands. You can build your own dream team and live out your own pro journey like Damian Lillard. The 2K22 version is more immersive and competitive than ever before. If you want the PS4 game, it's on sale for $39.96.
'Far Cry 6'
In Far Cry 6, you can fight against Castillo’s regime through jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. Reviews say the gunplay is solid, the story is decent but the chaos is where this game really rocks. FYI, both the PS4 and PS5 games are on sale for $39.95.
'Deathloop'
Amazon Canada
The plot for this next-gen first-person shooter game is very similar to the movie The Edge Of Tomorrow. Two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time loop on the island of Black Reef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. Here, you can try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities — basically, do whatever it takes to break the loop.
'Sackboy: A Big Adventure'
Sometimes you want to zone out and play something silly, you know? This is that something silly! You can go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril or you can play in teams of two or four to ultimately save Craftworld. The PS4 version is also on sale for the same price.
'Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy'
Buckle up and get ready for a wild ride across space! In this third-person action-adventure game you can play the role of Star Lord and try and save the galaxy from total destruction. One gamer had this to say in their online review: "It has an old school type vibe where games were a lot of silly fun to play, and the story is actually interesting."
'Call Of Duty: Vanguard'
To summarize Vanguard: through a deeply engaging single-player campaign, a select group of soldiers from different countries rise to meet the world's gravest threat. Oh, and there are more zombies than in any other COD game! You can get the PS4 version on sale for $49.99.
'Returnal'
This game sounds like an epic Ridley Scott sci-fi movie! Returnal is all about a woman named Selene who crash-lands on a shape-shifting world and must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization in order to survive.
'The Last of Us Part II'
The Last Of Us is an iconic game and if you've never played it before, you can catch up over the winter break. Just like the original, the sequel tells the complex and emotional story of Ellie as she sets out to seek justice during a zombie apocalypse.
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla'
In this epic edition of Assassin's Creed, you can xplore England's dark ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power to earn a place amongst the Gods in Valhalla.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.