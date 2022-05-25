A Canadian Official Says Monkeypox Is A 'Different Situation' Than The Emergence Of COVID-19
"I know Canadians are concerned."
The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that there are ten more cases of monkeypox in Quebec which brings the total amount of cases in the country up to 15.
According to a press release on Tuesday, May 24 from Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, more samples from other places in Canada are currently on the way for testing and more cases are expected to be confirmed in the upcoming days.
"I know Canadians are concerned," Duclos said. "I want to underscore that the health and safety of all Canadians remain our top priority.
"The Government of Canada is prepared to respond to emerging public health events and takes precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of communicable diseases."
He noted that there are "many actions underway" to identify and contain the spread of the disease within the country.
"Our surveillance system is working, as is our testing system, though we will continue to refine both, including supporting provinces and territories in building their own testing capacities so cases can be identified and traced even more efficiently," Duclos shared.
As well, Chief Medical Officers of Health across the country convened over the weekend to discuss a response plan and "appropriate clinical practice approaches" which includes distributing the Imvamune vaccine in certain areas, starting with Quebec.
"I want to re-iterate to Canadians that this is a different situation than we saw ourselves in with the emergence of COVID-19," Duclos said.
"While global understanding of the monkeypox virus is still evolving, we do have a supply of vaccines, which we will be sure to maintain, and we are working hand-in-hand with our provincial and territorial counterparts to rollout our response plan as quickly as possible."
He also reminded Canadians that physical distancing, handwashing, and respiratory etiquette such as wearing a mask can help reduce your risk of contracting monkeypox as the disease spreads via close contact.
