monkeypox

Toronto Has 18 Confirmed Cases of Monkeypox & 23 Cases Are Being Investigated

There are seven "new lab-confirmed cases."

Toronto Staff Writer
Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto.

Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto.

Borisgelman84 | Dreamstime

Toronto Public Health confirmed that there are seven "new lab-confirmed cases" of monkeypox in Toronto as of June 13, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18.

TPH made the update in a tweet on June 13 at 3:24 p.m., confirming that along with the seven new cases since the last update on June 10, there are 23 cases under investigation.

In a follow-up tweet, TPH said they will "continue to keep the public informed" with updates Monday to Friday at 3 p.m.

Monkeypox is a" viral zoonosis disease," which means it can be transferred from animals to humans. According to TPH, it includes symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and rashes or lesions.

The virus can be spread through close contact with another person from "respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens."

It can also be transmitted through infected animals by bites, scratches or the preparation of wild game meat. TPH also notes that it "does not spread easily between people and is not as transmissible as COVID-19" and that most people don't require treatment and will recover from the illness on their own "within two to four weeks."

Over the weekend, TPH and the Gay Men's Sexual Health Alliance, among other partners in the community, hosted a vaccination clinic for employees of Toronto bathhouses. They will continue to hold vaccination clinics for anyone who has come in contact with a case of monkeypox or those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

TPH notes that "in a number of countries, gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men have been affected," although any person of any sexual orientation can be infected.

