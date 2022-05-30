The WHO Is 'Not Concerned' Monkeypox Will Become A Pandemic & Case Counts Are Still Rising
The World Health Organization has been keeping a close eye on the recent spread of monkeypox and their latest update suggests this is not the next global pandemic after COVID-19.
During an online discussion about the outbreak, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the technical lead for monkeypox at the WHO, said, "at the moment, we are not concerned of a global pandemic," reported Reuters.
Although there isn't much risk of a new pandemic, Dr. Lewis said they are still "concerned that individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don't have the information they need to protect themselves."
There were more than 300 confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox in 23 countries outside of central and western Africa as of Monday, according to the WHO's latest numbers. The virus has typically been limited to those parts of Africa in past years.
During a question and answer panel hosted online, Dr. Lewis reassured viewers that despite the rapid spread of the virus, it is still "different from Covid."
"This virus does not transmit as easily between persons," Dr. Lewis confirmed.
"It's different because the way this particular infection transmits is different."
Officials say a majority of the cases have been seen among men who have sex with men, although anyone can contract it.
Andy Seale, the strategic advisor for the department of global HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections, recently reminded viewers that although the virus has been spotted among people in that group, it's "not a gay disease."
The current outbreak was first detected in the U.K. and has since spread to multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, Portugal, Belgium and Spain.
Belgium became the first country to introduce a mandatory 21-day quarantine for infected patients and those who came in close contact.
Symptoms of the disease include fever, puss-filled rash, headache, body aches and swollen lymph nodes.
No deaths have been reported outside of Africa during the current outbreak to date.