Ontario Has A Suspected Case Of Monkeypox & Here's What You Need To Know
The case is connected to two Toronto places.
A suspected case of monkeypox is being investigated in Toronto and public health officials are advising people who may have come in contact with the virus.
According to Toronto Public Health, the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city is in an adult male in their 40s, who is currently recovering in hospital.
While the risk of infection is considered low by the health authority, it has warned people who may have attended two different public places that they may have been exposed to the illness.
People who went to an event at the Axis Club "hosted by Prism," located at 722 College Street on May 14 or went to Woody's Bar at 467 Church Street on May 13 or 14 may have been in contact with the infected person.
MEDIA RELEASE: Toronto Public Health investigates first suspected case of monkeypoxhttps://www.toronto.ca/news/toronto-public-health-investigates-first-suspected-case-of-monkeypox/\u00a0\u2026— Toronto Public Health (@Toronto Public Health) 1653167985
Monkeypox is a virus most commonly found in central and western Africa and its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph and a rash. Fortunately, most people are able to recover from the virus on their own.
Transmission of the virus is not easy and it is usually spread via bodily fluids such as respiratory droplets from "prolonged face-to-face contact" and fluids from the sores that could come in contact with clothes, bedding and other items.
TPH is advising anyone who may have come in contact with the virus to monitor for symptoms for 21 days. If any develop, they should self isolate, get tested and get medical care.
While this is the first suspected case in Toronto, there have been confirmed cases in other parts of Canada. Quebec saw two confirmed cases linked to a U.S. Citizen who may have been infected before or during a trip to Montreal.
Cases of the illness have also been found in the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.
