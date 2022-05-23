NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Has A Suspected Case Of Monkeypox & Here's What You Need To Know

The case is connected to two Toronto places.

Trending Staff Writer
The Toronto skyline. Right: A hospital hallway.

The Toronto skyline. Right: A hospital hallway.

Les Palenik | Dreamstime, Yelizaveta Tomashevska | Dreamstime

A suspected case of monkeypox is being investigated in Toronto and public health officials are advising people who may have come in contact with the virus.

According to Toronto Public Health, the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city is in an adult male in their 40s, who is currently recovering in hospital.

While the risk of infection is considered low by the health authority, it has warned people who may have attended two different public places that they may have been exposed to the illness.

People who went to an event at the Axis Club "hosted by Prism," located at 722 College Street on May 14 or went to Woody's Bar at 467 Church Street on May 13 or 14 may have been in contact with the infected person.

Monkeypox is a virus most commonly found in central and western Africa and its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph and a rash. Fortunately, most people are able to recover from the virus on their own.

Transmission of the virus is not easy and it is usually spread via bodily fluids such as respiratory droplets from "prolonged face-to-face contact" and fluids from the sores that could come in contact with clothes, bedding and other items.

TPH is advising anyone who may have come in contact with the virus to monitor for symptoms for 21 days. If any develop, they should self isolate, get tested and get medical care.

While this is the first suspected case in Toronto, there have been confirmed cases in other parts of Canada. Quebec saw two confirmed cases linked to a U.S. Citizen who may have been infected before or during a trip to Montreal.

Cases of the illness have also been found in the United Kingdom, the United States and Europe.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...