monkeypox

Toronto Has 2 New Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox & Here's What We Know So Far

There's one probable case too.

Toronto Associate Editor
Downtown Toronto skyline.

Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

There are new suspected cases of monkeypox in Toronto, and one probable case of the virus that's currently under investigation.

Toronto Public Health confirmed to Narcity via email that these cases were found as of this morning, on Wednesday, May 25. The health agency said that all three cases are men with one in their 20s and the other two in their 30s, and that they are all doing well.

"One of the three individuals had traveled to Montreal and was a contact of the first case that was announced on May 21," the spokesperson said.

Over the long weekend, TPH announced that the first suspected case of monkeypox involved a man in his 40s who was in contact with someone who had just visited Montreal. According to public health officials in an earlier press release, he's in stable condition.

TPH put out a PSA warning the public that they may have been exposed to the virus if they visited these two nightclubs: at a Prism event hosted at the Axis Club on May 14, or at Woody's on May 13 or 14.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that's typically found in central and western Africa. It's a "less severe" version of smallpox, according to the WHO.

Those who have it experience symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that spreads from the face to other parts of the body. How the virus spreads is through contact with body fluids like monkeypox lesions, infected clothing or bedding, or even through "prolonged face-to-face contact".

Anyone who is a close contact or is a confirmed case of monkeypox is asked by TPH to monitor their symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

