Toronto Declared A Meningococcal Disease Outbreak & It's Affecting 20 To 30-Year-Olds

One person has died.

Toronto Associate Editor
Toronto skyline. Right: Disinfecting an arm before vaccination.

Scottshymko | Dreamstime, Alessandro Melis | Dreamstime

The city of Toronto is currently experiencing a meningococcal disease outbreak, where one person has already died.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) confirmed in a news release on August 25 that there are three cases of "invasive" meningococcal disease here in the city, and everyone affected so far is between 20 and 30 years old.

The meningococcal disease comes from a bacteria known as Neisseria meningitides, according to TPH, and infection is "very rare, but serious." Illnesses that are caused by this disease are typically severe and can even be deadly, as the infection can attack the lining of the brain, spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream.

TPH reports that all three people started to feel symptoms between July 15 and July 17, and were born outside of Canada in areas that didn't provide childhood meningococcal immunizations.

At the moment, TPH hasn't been able to pinpoint the link between these cases. However, all three people had the same "rare strain of serogroup C meningococcal disease."

So, what are the symptoms? Well, the symptoms start with fever, aches, joint pain, headache, stiff neck, and photophobia (when your eyes feel discomfort in bright light). If you are experiencing all of these symptoms, TPH encourages you to contact your local health care provider.

The health agency is also recommending that adults between 20 and 36 years old who haven't gotten meningococcal vaccinations, get their dose "as soon as possible."

After all, the meningococcal disease is spread between people through close and prolonged contact, and through "sharing respiratory and throat secretions (saliva or spit)".

"Keeping up to date with recommended vaccines is the best protection against meningococcal disease," said TPH.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

