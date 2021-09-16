A Human West Nile Virus Case Was Just Reported In Toronto & It's The First In 2021
TPH is warning people to take precautions.
Toronto Public Health just announced a human case of West Nile virus has been found in Toronto for the first time this year.
In a news release on Thursday, TPH said it has "received a positive laboratory report confirming Toronto's first reported case of West Nile virus in 2021 in an adult resident."
"West Nile virus is an illness that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito," according to TPH.
TPH said that while the risk of getting infected in Toronto is low, residents should still take precautions to avoid mosquitoes bites when possible.
"While the risk of being infected with West Nile virus remains low in our city, now is a good time to remind residents of prevention steps they can take while enjoying the outside to minimize the likelihood of getting bitten by an infected mosquito that include using insect repellent and wearing light-coloured clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when headed outside to protect themselves from infected mosquito bites," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health.
TPH recommends residents take precautions such as wearing light colours and full-coverage clothing like pants and long sleeves while outdoors, applying insect repellent, making sure your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, and removing standing water from your property where mosquitoes could potentially breed.
In 2020, 33 human cases of West Nile virus were reported to TPH, according to the news release.
