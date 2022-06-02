NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Public Health Confirmed 3 New Cases Of Monkeypox & Are Investigating 5 Other Cases

TPH is continuing to monitor the situation.

Toronto Staff Writer
As of June 2, 2022, Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed three new cases of monkeypox, and the department is continuing to monitor activity in the city.

The cases were confirmed at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, with public health officials stating that five other cases of the virus are still under investigation.

The update has brought the city's total number of positive cases to five, with 10 other suspected cases being confirmed negative.

TPH confirmed their first reported case of the monkeypox virus on May 26, 2022.

The diagnosis involved a man in his 40s who had recently been with someone visiting from Montreal. Thankfully, he was confirmed to be in stable condition.

"Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens," the City of Toronto's website warns.

The virus, which does not spread as quickly between people as the virus causing COVID-19, enters the body through breaks in the skin, eyes, and mouth. It can also be transmitted through contact with infected animals.

Symptoms of monkeypox include rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

The rash usually appears a few days after an individual becomes exposed, starting on the face before spreading to other body parts.

"If you think you have Monkeypox or you believe you may have been exposed, it is important to isolate right away and seek medical attention," TPH adds.

Most people who contract the virus can recover on their own without any treatment.

