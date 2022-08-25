Toronto Is Expanding Its Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility & Here's Who Can Get Their Doses
Booking starts Friday!
More people can soon get their monkeypox vaccines as Toronto is expanding its eligibility for who can get a dose.
As of Friday, August 26, Toronto Public Health will start vaccinating more eligible people against monkeypox, in alignment with the Ontario government's newly released guidance for who can get "pre-exposure vaccination."
Under the new guidelines, the following people can get one dose of pre-exposure monkeypox vaccine:
- Two-spirit, non-binary, transgender or cis-gender people who self-identify, or have sexual partners who self-identify, as "belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community," as well as at least one of the following:
- Have received a diagnosis of bacterial STI — like chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis — in the last two months
- Have had two or more sexual partners recently, or are planning to
- Have attended venues like bathhouses or sex clubs recently, are planning to visit one of these venues, or currently work or volunteer in these settings
- Have had "anonymous sex" recently, or are planning to
- Have had sexual contact with someone who engages in sex work
- Anyone who is a sex worker or plans to engage in sex work
The province also expanded who can get two doses of pre-exposure vaccines to research lab employees or moderately to severely immunocompromised people. Those who meet the criteria will have to send in a referral form from their physician.
The 519 on Church Street, Metro Hall at Wellington and John, Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke, and 1940 Eglinton Ave. E. in Scarborough will be hosting monkeypox vaccine clinics, and for the full list of dates and times, Torontonians can refer to the City's website.
While appointments are preferred, TPH says that walk-ins are also accepted. To book an appointment, visit TPH's booking system. A health card is not required, and the vaccine is free.
TPH asks that anyone who is displaying any monkeypox symptoms — fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches, rash or lesions — contact their health care provider as soon as possible.
