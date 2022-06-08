Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Canada Has Issued A Travel Advisory Notice About Monkeypox For People Travelling Abroad

Canadians are being told to "be particularly vigilant" if attending large gatherings during their travels.

Travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Travellers at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

There is a new government of Canada travel advisory about monkeypox and it's for people travelling internationally.

On June 7, 2022, the federal government put out a level two travel health notice because of monkeypox and Canadians are being told to "practise enhanced health precautions."

A level two travel health notice means there is an increased risk to travellers or certain groups of travellers.

Enhanced health precautions can include the use of personal protective equipment, delaying travel until the risk is lower, additional recommended vaccinations for some groups and avoiding higher-risk activities.

"Travellers are advised to follow the enhanced health precautions outlined in the travel health notice in addition to the usual health precautions recommended for the destination," the government said.

The notice also mentioned that during travel, you could be subjected to procedures at your destination to limit the spread of monkeypox including isolation if you get sick.

You could also have limited access to health care and experience delays returning home.

"Be particularly vigilant if you are planning to attend a large party or mass gathering while travelling," the government said.

The government recommends consulting a health care professional or visiting a travel health clinic at least six weeks before you travel out of the country.

Symptoms of monkeypox can start 5 to 21 days after exposure and can include fever, chills, swelling of the lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, exhaustion and a rash, according to the government.

Typically, symptoms last between 14 and 28 days.

In October 2021, Canada removed its official global travel advisory that recommended against all non-essential travel out of the country, and a different advisory system was put into place.

So, the government's travel advisory website has a list of destinations with specific recommendations for each including "take normal security precautions," "exercise a high degree of caution," "avoid non-essential travel" and "avoid all travel."

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

