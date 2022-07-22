Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

monkeypox canada

The Feds Are Giving $1 Million To Communities Affected By Monkeypox & Cases Have Gone Up

Quebec is still the most affected province.

Trending Staff Writer
Montreal at dusk. Right: The Centre Block Canadian parliament building.

Montreal at dusk. Right: The Centre Block Canadian parliament building.

Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime, Ken Pilon | Dreamstime

After Canada has been hit with a number of cases of monkeypox over the last few months, the federal government has announced a big chunk of funding for affected communities.

In a press release put out by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the feds confirmed a $1 million commitment to support organizations across the country that advocate for communities that have been disproportionately affected by monkeypox outbreaks.

The first installment of the funding was announced on July 21, with $350,000 going to several community groups for gay and bisexual men's health.

RÉZO in Montreal, the city that has seen the highest cases of the virus, got $150,000; the AIDS Committee of Toronto will receive $100,000; and MAX Ottawa will also get $100,000.

This government funding is to help amplify PHAC's messaging about the illness, with a focus on being "culturally appropriate" and "stigma-free."

This isn't the only cash going out to communities in Canada. A total of $550,000 is going to similar outreach and advocacy groups in Edmonton and Vancouver, too.

The remaining $100,000 is being held onto by PHAC in case of any further emergencies of the virus.

Monkeypox first hit Canada in May 2022 and has since spread across the country as well as the world.

As of July 20, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is up to 604 across the country, with 2 in Saskatchewan, 12 in Alberta, 40 in B.C., 230 in Ontario and 320 in Quebec.

This is a national increase of 304 since July 4.

In June, Canada announced a travel advisory related to the virus for anyone going abroad, advising people to "practise enhanced health precautions."

In response to numbers in their country, the United States has started distributing vaccines for the virus, which are effective against both monkeypox and smallpox.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...