A European Called Tipping In Canada 'Mind-Blowing' & Has Questions About The Custom (VIDEO)
"We should tip more." 👀
Moving to a different country often comes with a slew of new experiences, and for some people, they might be a little jarring.
Over on TikTok, user Fed (@lifewithfed), who is Italian, describes herself as a user who shares an "immigrant point of view" in Canada.
"Let's talk about tipping culture in Canada," she said in a recent video. "I totally get it. I see both point of views."
"I see that it's fair to tip someone for the job they're doing," she continued. "The extent of the tipping culture is mind-blowing to me."
She says that in Europe, people should definitely be tipping more.
"We should make sure that people are paid more and they have those extra incentives to get good service," Fed shared.
The Italian noted that in Canada, there are so many places where we tip.
"I love, for example, tipping my hairdresser, she's amazing," Fed said. "She is the best. My nails, 100%, I love the salon, I would always tip them."
@lifewithfed
what’s your take on this? When i first got here, i had to stsrt budgeting tips in my expenses, and i wasnt ready for it! #tippingculture #lifeincanada #canadalife #canadatiktok #movetocanada #movingtocanada #calgary #yyc #immigrantlife #immigrantcheck #workingholidayvisa #livingabroad #immigrants #capcut
The TikToker explained the problem she has with the whole situation.
"It's just so hard because when you come from a culture where there's no tipping whatsoever — like how do you know to tip, how to tip, what's the right amount, when not to tip, when to tip extra?" she asked.
She noted that it's "shocking" for Europeans when they come here.
Fed's questions are totally fair, and Narcity chatted with an etiquette expert to break down when and how much you should be tipping in Canada — or, if you prefer to get your advice from AI, ChatGPT gave a helpful breakdown of how much you should tip in every province.
The more you know!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.