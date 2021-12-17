A European City Just Introduced Edible Transit Tickets With 'Relaxing' Hemp Oil
You can eat the tickets and they'll supposedly calm you down during the holiday season 🍃🎄
If you thought Seth Rogan recording announcements for the TTC was good, wait until you hear about Berlin's news edible public transit tickets.
BVG, Berlin's public transport operator, just launched a witty holiday promotional campaign that includes selling hemp-infused tickets that you can actually eat.
The transit company took to social media to release promotional videos advertising the sale of the edible tickets.
Their decision to release the ticket comes after promises by the next German government to legalize recreational cannabis use, reported Reuters.
BVG spokesperson Jannes Schwentu says the tickets are to be released and used "during the stressful Christmas period [while taking] the bus or the underground."
A promotional video released by BVG shows scenes of stressed-out Berliners going about their holiday tasks. Each person turns their day around by consuming a bit of their ticket.
The tickets launched this week and sold for 8,80 euros, which is equivalent to CA$12.75.
Once you buy a ticket, it's only valid for 24 hours on transit. Then you can eat the whole thing.
"We do make very clear that anyone who wants to use the ticket as an actual ticket, please only nibble on it or eat it after your journey as if it has a bite out of it, it is no longer valid," said Schwentu.
The tickets are made of edible paper, which contains hemp oil and doesn't have any other forbidden substances, the BVG said.
The ticket "is said to have a relaxing effect" and will not make you high as the hemp oil being used doesn't contain any cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
"This is all to be taken with a twinkle in your eye," Schwentu said, according to the Metro newspaper.