A Girl Survived A Tornado That Lifted Up Her House & It Was Like A 'Wizard Of Oz' Ride
There's no place like home 🌪️👠
A girl survived a terrifying Wizard of Oz-like close call with a tornado in Arabi, Louisiana late Tuesday, when a twister picked up her family's house while she was still inside and then dropped it in the street.
The Castellanos family was at home on when they heard the storm suddenly intensify outside their window, mom Dea Castellanos told the Associated Press.
Dea was in the living room when a tornado swept over the house, while her daughter, who has muscular dystrophy, was in her bedroom.
Dea said she suddenly felt the whole house start to spin and she was thrown into one of the bedrooms. She doesn't know what happened in the moments after that, but when climbed out of the wreckage her home was not where it was supposed to be.
The large tornado had picked up the Castellanos' bungalow and dropped it 30 feet away into the street, Dea told the Associated Press.
Both Dea and her husband immediately called out for help. Then they heard their daughter trying to do the same thing from inside the wreckage of the house.
Neighbour Chuck Heirsch called 9-1-1 and witnessed the moment when the Castellanos realized what had happened.
Heirsch described the Castellanos' experience as a "Wizard of Oz ride" in an interview with the Associated Press, adding that Dea was "screaming" and "hysterical" at the scene.
Emergency services quickly arrived and were able to rescue the girl from the ruined house. She was taken to the hospital and needed surgery, but officials said she will be alright.
One person was killed by the same tornado that night, as it cut a path of destruction through Arabi.
St. Bernard Parish released a drone video on Thursday morning showing debris scattered across the neighbourhood, roofs torn up and in some cases, houses that are no longer on their lots.
Thousands of people were reportedly affected by power outages and the tornado itself.