A Las Vegas Tourist Won $229K & He Had No Idea Because Of A Malfunctioning Slot Machine
What happened in Vegas almost stayed in Vegas.
A faulty slot machine in Las Vegas almost cost a man a jackpot of more than $200,000 — and he never would have known it!
The mistake only came to light after he'd gone home to Arizona, and it took the Nevada Gaming Control Board two weeks to sort the mistake out.
The whole story goes back to January 8, when tourist Robert Taylor played — and unknowingly won — the slots at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. Taylor should have won $229,368 from one particular pull, but the machine screwed up and didn't acknowledge the win, according to the NGCB.
Taylor went home empty-handed that day, and he didn't find out about his big win until January 28 when the NGCB contacted him.
Officials explained that there had been a malfunction with the slot machine, and it failed to let Taylor or the casino staff know that someone had won the jackpot.
The NGCB ran an extensive investigation to figure the whole thing out. It interviewed witnesses, checked surveillance footage, analyzed ride-sharing information and ultimately concluded that Taylor had rightfully won his big Vegas jackpot.
James Taylor, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division, celebrated the case in a statement released through the NGCB.
"I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division [...] for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him," said James Taylor.
What are the odds that both Taylors are related? We're not sure, but we wouldn't bet $229,000 on it.
Robert Taylor was scheduled to pick up his winnings over the weekend.