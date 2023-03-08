A Toronto Casino Is Set To Open This Year & It Will Also Be A Massive 'Destination Resort'
Get ready to roll the dice!
A brand new Toronto casino is set to open this year, and it will come with a massive billion-dollar entertainment resort featuring a hotel, a live entertainment venue, and multiple dining options.
With a prime location at the intersection of Highways 401 and 427, right beside Woodbine Racetrack, this 33-acre property will be Canada's largest casino resort, giving visitors a true Vegas-style experience.
Great Canadian Entertainment has announced that the new location is going to be called Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto and will release an opening date in the coming weeks.
"We see this as an unprecedented opportunity to introduce an entirely new, world-class experience in Canada that will bring together the best in casino gaming, exceptional live entertainment, dining, and accommodation in one very special place," CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment, Matthew Anfinson, said in a release.
“This project has been several years in the making, and we are thrilled that we are close to bringing it to life,” he said.
The Toronto city council gave the green light to transform and expand the Woodbine Racetrack back in 2018. There are currently 9 other casinos in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto will feature a 400-room hotel, a live entertainment venue that can see 5,000 people and various restaurants and bars for people to choose from.
With the Toronto casino finally opening its doors, it's time to get ready to roll the dice and experience all the excitement that the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto has to offer!