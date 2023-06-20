Canada's 'Largest' Casino Resort Just Opened In Toronto & It's Got Major Vegas Vibes (PHOTOS)
You'll be able to play games, dine and even stay the night!
Following years of anticipation, Canada's largest casino resort has opened its doors in Ontario, featuring a hotel, entertainment venue, and classic games.
The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto officially opened its doors on June 20, 2023. Located next to the Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke, the destination features a massive gaming floor and multiple dining venues.
According to a press release, the venue is the newest and biggest casino resort in Canada and one of the largest in North America.
The project has been several years in the making — Toronto's city council green-lit the project to transform and expand the Woodbine Racetrack back in 2018.
Great Canadian Entertainment announced in March that the new venue would open this summer, promising a modern Vegas-style casino with an integrated hotel, live entertainment venue, and multiple on-site dining options.
The exterior of the casino resort. doublespace photography
As of today, the public can access the new casino and try their hand at one of the games or dig into delicious dishes at one of the many on-site restaurants.
The casino has 328,000 square feet of gaming space, featuring 4,800 slot machines, 145 live table games, VIP rooms, and sports betting kiosks.
With classics like Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Mississippi Stud and Casino War, there's something for both seasoned players and those new to the betting scene.
The casino gaming floor. doublespace photography
In terms of food, visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of diverse culinary options, including the Food Hall, which will have a variety of classic bites such as Tim Hortons, Big Smoke Burger, Noodlebox, MB Express and Pizzaiolo.
There will be 10 restaurants in total on-site. As of today, visitors can enjoy fine-dining options like the steakhouse Copperhorn Meet House or more casual places to grab some grub, like The Eatery, which will serve up grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.
Guests can also dine at the Northern Lights Bar, a modern cocktail bar serving hand-crafted cocktails, extensive wine, beer and liquor offerings, and bar bites like sushi.
The Northern Lights Bar at the casino. doublespace photography
Soon, visitors at the casino will also be able to book a stay in the resort's hotel, which will have 400 rooms and suites across 11 floors.
The hotel will offer premium king rooms with king-sized beds and premium two-queen rooms with two queen-sized beds with either views of the city or the adjacent Woodbine racetrack.
The hotel is set to open later this summer, and guests can book stays now for dates starting on August 1. Ahead of the opening, visitors can get a 25% discount on bookings online.
The casino hotel. doublespace photography
In addition to this, the resort says a fully equipped wellness centre with an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and fitness equipment will open later in 2023.
In the coming months, the casino will also unveil a new state-of-the-art entertainment venue, which it says will provide a "versatile destination for live music, comedy, sports and special events."
The venue will seat 5,000 people and feature some of the biggest names in music and comedy thanks to a partnership between the casino resort and Live Nation.
In addition to entertainment, food and games, the casino will also have 35,000 square feet of retail space, and will host 15 retail locations, promising guests access to a "variety of renowned brands."
Finally, the casino will have a PlaySmart Centre on the gaming floor, which will be filled with interactive tools and responsible gambling resources available for all players.
Get ready to roll the dice at this new attraction in Toronto!
Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.
When: Now open
Address: 555 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's biggest casino is now open, featuring the largest number of gaming options of any casino in the country and tons of dining options, with more to come soon.
If you're feeling lucky, you can head to the casino and try your hand at a game or two. Good luck!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.