A Vegas Stripper Shared How Much She Makes A Night & It's A Month's Salary For Some TikTokers
You should see what she earned during the Super Bowl 🤯
If inflation is kicking you right now and your job doesn't quite cover everything, then one stripper on TikTok might have you re-thinking your career choices.
TikToker Keila Misdom's account is all about her life as a stripper in Las Vegas, and she does not hold back from sharing all the details about her job, including how much cash she makes in a night.
In one of her videos, which now has over 2.7 million views, Misdom takes her viewers to work with her and shows how much money she earns on a typical shift.
The video shows quick clips from her work day and ends with her counting up her cash after working eight hours.
She ended her night having made $730, which is more than some people make in an entire week.
Many TikTokers jumped into the comments section to express their shock, especially after the calculated how much she earns for an hour of work.
One commenter estimated that she earned $91 an hour that night, and that's more than decent, to say the least.
Another user asked: “Can a guy work there? Asking for a friend.”
One person called her career “plan a” and based on how much money she rakes in, it’s definitely a solid gig.
"My salary per one month," wrote another user. "I think time to change."
In another video, Misdom shared how much money she made working on Super Bowl Sunday, and it was as much as some people’s rent money.
The video, which has over 1.1 million views, shows clips from inside the strip club and the screens showing Rihanna’s half-time show performance.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Misdom says she worked eight hours and made a whopping $1,935!
Misdom also lets her viewers in on the lengthy process behind getting ready for work on a Friday night as a stripper, and it's quite a production.
It seems like Misdom puts a lot of effort into her hair and make-up, and it definitely pays off!
Although some of her videos paint stripping in a very positive light and make it look like a solid money-making gig, she also makes videos showing the not-so-great side of her career.
She says some nights are better than others, and on the not-so-good nights, she can work long hours and only make a few hundred bucks.
In one of her videos, Misdom shows herself working an eight-hour shift and counting up just $365 in earnings at the end of the day.
In another very honest video, Misdom revealed all the “reasons why you shouldn’t be a stripper,” and the job sounds tougher than most people might think.
Misdom explains in the video that the job can come with huge risks, such as sexual assault and addiction to drugs and alcohol.
“You will have body dysmorphia,” Misdom says in her video. “You’re going to be around so many beautiful women that have different bodies to yours, and you’re going to wish that you look like them.”
She also explains that strippers deal with a lot of bad mental health, including illnesses like depression. They also have to deal with “super rude” people all the time, and you need to have tough skin to work the job.
In other words, every job has its downside — including the ones that look like easy money!