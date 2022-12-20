A Stripper Revealed How Much Cash She Makes In A Week & TikTokers Are Loving The Hustle
It pays better than most 9-5 jobs 👀
If you were wondering about a quick way to make a couple of grand a week, one stripper on TikTok says she's got it all figured out.
TikToker and stripper Delilah Rosalez posts videos about her life as a stripper and shares plenty of useful behind-the-scenes info about her career, including how much money she can make a night.
Most recently, Rosalez posted a video about how much she earned from her income as a stripper in one week, and the video has already climbed over 17.6 million views.
She started her video on a Monday and recorded the rest of her week until the following Monday, sharing how much she made daily and ending by adding all her earnings up.
Rosalez appears to be based in the U.S. so we're talking U.S. dollars, although it's unclear which city she's in.
On the first Monday, Rosalez made $270 and shared that "Mondays are usually better," suggesting that the amount was lower than usual.
Tuesday was a far better day for Rosalez, who made $614, more than double the amount she made the night before.
On Wednesday, Rosalez made $252.
"Not the best but Wednesdays are usually the sucky days," Rosalez said in the video.
Rosalez skipped work on Thursday but returned on Friday, which paid off for her because she ended up making $700.
The following night, on Saturday, Rosalez made the highest amount from the entire week by earning $760, which according to her, "isn't bad."
"I didn't work Thursday, and then Sunday, the club is closed, so I just have to work Monday," Rosalez explained in her video.
So on the following Monday, Rosalez made $318, which means she ended her week from Monday to Monday without working on Thursday and Sunday, making a total of $2,914.
That's a good gig, considering a lot of people working their 9-5 jobs don't even make that much in a single week.
Rosalez has also shared plenty of other details about her life as a stripper, including her outfits and how many hours she typically works at the strip club.
In a separate video, Rosalez says she typically works five to six hours each night.
"So my shift starts at 8, and I usually work 5 hours, and then I'm done," Rosalez explained in her video.
After that, she usually comes down to the common area for the strippers and waits until everyone else is done at around 2:30 a.m. to leave.
"You're not allowed to leave until like 2:30 am with everybody else. For safety reasons, we all leave together at one time. Nobody can leave early; that's just what it is," Rosalez explained. "Once you start, once you pay your house fees, that's it; you have to work until 2:30; there's no choice, no leaving."
People in the comment section rallied together to show their support for Rosalez and her career choice, leaving words of encouragement.
One person wrote, "that's good you guys all leave TOGETHER; better safe than sorry. Hats off to you."
Another user wrote, "Girrrrlll 2k a week for a total of 5 hours a day," followed by a number of clapping hand emojis.
One commenter wrote, "so about $97/hr..you go, girl!!"
"I wouldn't myself work as a stripper, but I have so much respect for you that you girls get out of your comfort zone to take care of yourself," wrote another user.