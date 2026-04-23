A look at what's in the news for today

In the news today: Extortion schemes, Alberta referendum, Lapu Lapu anniversary
A look at what's in the news for today
An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …

Criminal networks using young people from India for extortion schemes, Fintrac warns

Canada's financial intelligence agency says criminal organizations appear to be using young students from India to help extort people and businesses in South Asian communities across the country.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada advises banks and others who handle money to watch for numerous telltale signs of extortion-related activities.

The centre discloses the intelligence it collects to law enforcement and security partners, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the RCMP and other police forces.

Fintrac says it has generated more than 100 financial intelligence disclosures related to extortion so far in 2026, which identified more than 300 subjects and included over 63,000 financial transactions.

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A look at what's in the news for today Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during the announcement of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey being hosted in Alberta, in Edmonton on Monday, March 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to update fall referendum question plan

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver an update today on a provincewide referendum scheduled for the fall.

Smith announced in February she will put nine questions to Albertans in October, including proposals to restrict social services from some immigrants.

Since last April's federal election, the province has also been embroiled in a heated debate over Alberta separating from Canada, with the separatist group Stay Free Alberta saying it has already surpassed the signature threshold.

Also waiting in the wings is the anti-separation "Forever Canadian" petition, which was submitted in December and is now before a legislature committee to decide next steps.

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A look at what's in the news for today Quebec Premier Christine Frechette gestures toward guests as she arrives to be sworn in at the legislature in Quebec City on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Four female premiers on whether Christine Fréchette can avoid the 'glass cliff'

Newly minted Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is facing a challenge not uncommon to female leaders: the so-called glass cliff — a concept where a woman is thrust into a leadership role with a high likelihood of failure.

Fréchette has taken the reins of a deeply unpopular party — Coalition Avenir Québec — with less than six months to go before the provincial election.

The Canadian Press spoke with four former and current female premiers — New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, ex-Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne, former B.C. premier Christy Clarke and Quebec's first female premier, Pauline Marois.

All four agreed that Fréchette is indeed facing a glass cliff — but they aren't ready to count her out, with Holt calling Fréchette an extremely determined and smart woman.

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A look at what's in the news for today Filipino community members opposed to the Lapu Lapu Day of Togetherness being held this year march during a demonstration outside the event, in Vancouver, on Sunday, April 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A year after Lapu Lapu ramming attack, grief, anger and hope intertwine

A year after the Lapu Lapu attack that killed 11 and injured dozens in Vancouver, healing remains elusive for its victims, their families, and the Filipino community.

Divisions are also growing in the Filipino community, as some survivors denounce the way donations have been handled, saying they feel neglected by the process and are upset by the spending of donations.

Alejandro Samper, who lost his mother, dad, and sister in the attack, says he has only received $3,000 from Filipino BC, and things like art therapy and other programs were completely irrelevant to what victims and families were going through.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo has been charged with 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder for the attack, and no trial date has been set.

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A look at what's in the news for today Musician Benji Crane performs in Dundas West subway station in Toronto, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

'One of my joys': Meet the Toronto subway musicians bringing rhythm to rush hour

Cellist Leo Zhang has performed for more people than some musicians may ever see in their lifetime.

But his stage doesn't have a spotlight or curtains or rows of seats — instead, it's a subway station, where he's performed for nearly three decades.

Zhang is among the dozens of musicians who perform across 29 Toronto Transit Commission subway stations in a program dating back more than 45 years.

Zhang, a licensed T-T-C musician since 1997, says he can't imagine a world where he isn't playing the cello on the subway, and he always comes out to play because it's one of his joys to share with the world.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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