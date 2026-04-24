In the news today: Revamping Canadian broadcasting, B.C. Tory leaders, 'Go Habs Go!'

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
CRTC chair defends Online Streaming Act work after critics say regulator too slow
CRTC chairperson Vicky Eatrides says the regulator would like to move faster to modernize Canada’s broadcasting system.
But she says implementing new rules is complex work and the CRTC must consider many conflicting opinions.
Critics have accused the CRTC of taking too long to complete its work on implementing the Online Streaming Act.
On Tuesday, CPAC said CRTC's delay in implementing the Online Streaming Act was partly to blame for its decision to cut two flagship news programs.
Eatrides says the regulator has prioritized moving quickly on specific issues, including initial financial contribution requirements for streamers.
---
The logo of the Conservative Party of British Columbia is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout Conservative Party of British Columbia (Mandatory credit)
Analyst says Conservative leadership race has become 'more unpredictable and open'
All five remaining candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party of B.C. will face off against each other for the first time during a debate today in Vancouver.
Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black, commentator Caroline Elliott, former federal MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, current MLA Peter Milobar and entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer will debate at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference.
They are running to replace former leader John Rustad, who left amid a caucus revolt in December.
University of B.C. political science lecturer Stewart Prest says the stakes for today's debate are high, because the race has become "more unpredictable and open."
---
Alberta's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Northern Alberta town issues flood alert covering areas, including entire downtown
A northern Alberta town has issued a flood warning and told residents in an area that includes all of its downtown to be ready to leave on short notice.
The Town of Peace River says people should be prepared to evacuate if they live between the Highway 2 bridge and 104 Avenue in the south end because of possible flooding along the Heart River.
No evacuation is required at this time, but residents are advised to fuel up their vehicles, and gather important documents, medication, pets, as well as food and water.
The town has been posting updates on the spring melt and river breakup on its website, noting this past winter brought a higher-than-normal snowpack, which it says would influence the spring melt.
---
The Jordan flagged cargo ship "Baghdad" sails in Persian Gulf towards Strait of Hormuz in United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo)
Trump orders US military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking Strait of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump says he has ordered the U.S. military to "shoot and kill" small Iranian boats that deploy mines to choke traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's post on social media Thursday came shortly after the U.S. military seized another tanker associated with the smuggling of Iranian oil.
That ratcheted up a standoff with Tehran over the strait through which 20 per cent of all crude oil and natural gas traded passes.
The Defense Department released video footage of U.S. forces on the deck of the oil tanker Majestic X, which was seized in the Indian Ocean.
---
A 'Go Habs Go' slogan is shown on a Montreal city bus in Montreal on Thursday, April 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Lane Hutson and Habs take over 'next station' announcements in Montreal metro
Some familiar voices are joining Montreal commuters on the city's metro as the Montreal Canadiens get ready to host their first Stanley Cup playoff game at home in 2026.
Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky, Jakub Dobes, and Alexandre Texier have all recorded messages in French that are now being played on the metro to announce the next stops as cars approach the two downtown stations next to the Bell Centre.
The city's public transit agency says it's aiming to bring some playoff energy into daily commutes.
A spokeswoman says the initiative will continue for the duration of the Canadiens' playoff run — or until they win the Stanley Cup.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.