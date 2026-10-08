In the news today: rules on MAID, aviation conference, emissions dip, Jets take Avs
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Government to exclude people who suffer solely from mental illness from access to MAID
The federal government faces criticism from many groups after announcing Wednesday two major decisions for the path forward in medically assisted dying.
Justice Minister Sean Fraser said Ottawa will not allow people suffering solely from mental illness to access MAID, but does plan to decriminalize advance requests for people at risk of losing their capacity to consent.
Conservative MP Michael Cooper has accused Fraser of sowing division by tying an indefinite pause on the mental-illness expansion to the separate issue of advance requests, despite a looming March deadline.
Advocacy group Dying With Dignity Canada called it a "profoundly disappointing day," and its CEO Helen Long decried the decision to let provinces set their own rules.
---
James Cody Bryant, centre, is seen in a court sketch drawn during the accused's appearance in U.S. district court in Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lois Silver
Tumbler Ridge conspiracy complaint puts focus on messaging and social media firms
The leader of British Columbia's NDP says tech companies simply won't do the right thing unless they have legal obligations.
David Eby's remarks follow new details from the FBI in Seattle about extensive online conversations between the Tumbler Ridge mass shooter and an alleged co-conspirator in Bellingham, Washington.
The F-B-I says the pair spent months discussing tactics, locations and weaponry for the attack that saw the shooter kill eight people, including her mother and brother, before turning the gun on herself.
Eby is calling for social media and other tech companies to be held accountable for reporting online chats about causing harm.
---
An Air Canada flight departing for Toronto, bottom, taxis to a runway as a WestJet flight bound for Palm Springs takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Traveller costs must stay down in airport privatization plan: industry group
As aviation leaders descend on Ottawa for a conference today, the head of the country’s main airline industry group says any plan for private investment in airports should keep a lid on costs for travellers.
Jeff Morrison of the National Airlines Council of Canada says more details need to emerge about Ottawa’s move to partially privatize airports before he adopts a firm stance, but that affordability is key.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month he wants private investors to take over operations at Canada’s four largest airports, while the federal government would retain oversight and ownership.
Australia handed control of its airports to private investors between 1997 and 2003 in a move that brought billions of dollars in capital investment, but saw increased fees for carriers at the country's four biggest airports, which were often passed on to customers.
---
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas on a frosty -25C day near Carstairs, Alta., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Oil and gas emissions dropped in 2025 despite increased production: report
A new report says Canada's oil and gas sector accounted for a lower level of emissions in 2025, despite boosts in production.
The Canadian Climate Institute says the country's total emissions increased to 691 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2025 — the equivalent of 161 million gas-powered vehicles driven for one year.
Canada's current target under the Paris agreement is to cut emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and hit net-zero by 2050.
The government's own figures show Canada's total emissions have gone down by just over 10 per cent compared to 2005 levels — making it the worst-performing country in the G-7.
Ross Fraser-Minten from the institute says at the rate things are going, Canada might be as much as 20 years behind on achieving its 2030 target.
---
Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrate Kyle ConnorÕs (81) goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (39) during second period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Connor scores two, Winnipeg Jets edge Colorado Avalanche 3-2
Kyle Connor scored his fifth goal of the season with one minute left in regulation to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.
Mark Scheifele went down the side of the boards with the puck and sent a quick pass over to Connor, who beat Blackwood with a wrist shot that stood up as the game winner.
New linemates Connor and Cole Perfetti have scored eight of the Jets' 12 goals this season.
The Avalanche play the Flames in Calgary tonight, and the Jets host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.