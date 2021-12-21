Trending Tags

A Man Robbed A Bank & Then Used The ATM Outside To Deposit The Money Back To Them

Not a criminal mastermind then?

Delaware State Police, Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime

A California man robbed a bank and then decided to deposit the money back into the same bank using an ATM outside.

A news release by the Delaware State Police outlines how 44-year-old McRoberts Williams was arrested for robbing the Wells Fargo Bank on December 11.

The incident happened at approximately 11:20 a.m., when troopers were called to The Wells Fargo Bank at Old Capital Trail, Wilmington, to reports of a bank robbery.

According to the release, Williams approached a 25-year-old female bank teller and handed her a note which explained that he was robbing them.

The teller responded by abiding by his demands and handed over a hunk of an undisclosed amount of cash to Williams.

Once he had the money in his possession, William fled the bank. Once he was outside the bank, he decided it to deposit the money at the ATM outside the building.

Once he deposited the money, he fled the scene but was caught not too long after behind a shopping centre by troopers responding to the situation.

Williams was charged with second-degree robbery, which is considered a felony.

He was admitted to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and held on a $6,000 cash bond.

It’s unclear if he has since been released.

