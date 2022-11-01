A Newcomer To Canada Carved His Very First Pumpkin & His Excitement Is So Pure (VIDEO)
"He has already become like a family member to me."
While this year's Halloween was probably nothing out of the order for most Canadians, for one newcomer to the country it was something special.
Over on TikTok, the account @makhnachov run by Andrian Makhnachov currently has just under 200,000 followers where he shows what his life in Canada is like after coming here as a refugee from Ukraine.
He recently let his followers into his excitement about his first-ever pumpking carving experience.
"So my first Halloween, I have this pumpkin and he has already become like a family member to me," Andrian explained.
"I didn't know how to do it right so I was a little unsure where to start," he said while video played of him sticking his knife into the gourd. "When I started carving I liked it so much that it was hard to stop."
"I expected more stuffing inside," he shared while showing his hollowed out pumpkin. "I wonder if it's a family tradition to carve pumpkins."
"My pumpkin looks really cute," he said of the finished item. "I really enjoy the process. I forgot about all the problems. I wonder why I am so happy doing this. Regret that I only have one pumpkin."
He finished his TikTok off with a very relatable feeling: "Now I want to stick my head in there."
@makhnachov
@Andrian Makhnachov
He then filmed a followup where he shared that people told him to roast the pumpkin seeds, which he was able to do since he hadn't thrown them away.
Although he'd never done it before, he said that it seemed "very easy" and based his recipe around the comments he received.
@makhnachov
Replying to @MeowTown What should I try 🇨🇦 ? Where u from? #ukraine🇺🇦 #canada_life🇨🇦 #saskatchewan #regina #toronto #wintercanada🇨🇦 #vancoverbc #fromukraine🇺🇦 #newcanadians #makhnachov
As for how they turned out, Andrian left us hanging, but given that he added a little salt to them before baking, they should be just fine!
