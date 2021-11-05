A US Man Allegedly Set His Mom's House On Fire & It Was All Because Of Some Spiders
He got a little too enthusiastic with a blowtorch.
"Kill it with fire!"
It's the phrase you're bound to see every time someone shares a creepy spider picture on the internet — and it's the phrase that one man seemingly took to heart in Colorado.
A 39-year-old is facing arson charges after he admitted to accidentally setting his mom's home on fire in Boulder County on Monday, CBS Denver reports.
The guy was using a blow torch to clear out cobwebs under the house when the fire "flashed out of control," police said.
The fire damaged the house but no people or pets were injured, authorities said. They added that the damage amounted to about $100,000.
The son was later arrested on arson charges and police allegedly found meth in his pockets.
They didn't say what happened to the spiders under the house but we're willing to bet that he got them.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.