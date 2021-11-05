Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

A US Man Allegedly Set His Mom's House On Fire & It Was All Because Of Some Spiders

He got a little too enthusiastic with a blowtorch.

A US Man Allegedly Set His Mom's House On Fire & It Was All Because Of Some Spiders
Andreas Cappell | Flickr, Eugenesergeev | Dreamstime

"Kill it with fire!"

It's the phrase you're bound to see every time someone shares a creepy spider picture on the internet — and it's the phrase that one man seemingly took to heart in Colorado.

A 39-year-old is facing arson charges after he admitted to accidentally setting his mom's home on fire in Boulder County on Monday, CBS Denver reports.

The guy was using a blow torch to clear out cobwebs under the house when the fire "flashed out of control," police said.

The fire damaged the house but no people or pets were injured, authorities said. They added that the damage amounted to about $100,000.

The son was later arrested on arson charges and police allegedly found meth in his pockets.

They didn't say what happened to the spiders under the house but we're willing to bet that he got them.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Police Are 'Disappointed' People Recorded A Car Crash Instead Of Calling 911

Two teens made it out of the crash and are in serious condition.

Huronia West OPP

Huronia West OPP says they are "disappointed" that witnesses of a car crash chose to film the incident instead of calling 911.

Two teens driving in a vehicle on October 31 crashed into a tree and their car "burst into flames," according to a news release.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Woman Who Lit Toilet Paper Fire In A Walmart Was In 'Black Out State' From Alcohol

Her lawyer says she was in a "black out state from alcohol consumption."

Niloo138 | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

The 42-year-old Kitchener woman who set a fire inside the Sunrise Centre Walmart last month "pleaded guilty" to arson on October 26.

The woman's defence lawyer, Hal Mattson, told Narcity she "pleaded guilty to the arson at the Walmart" and that "her position is that she was in a blackout state from alcohol consumption."

Keep Reading Show less

London Fire Crew Shows Scary Photo Of What Could Happen If You Aren't Careful With Candles

"Never leave a burning candle unattended."

LdnOntFire | Twitter, LdnOntFire | Twitter

London fire crews are reminding residents to never leave their candles unattended following a nasty structure fire.

According to the London Fire Department, emergency crews had to deal with a fire on Stratton Drive on Monday morning after the owner left their candles unattended.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Walmart Was Set On Fire Again Last Night & Toilet Paper Was Used As Kindling

The same store was shut down last October.

Google Maps

An Ontario Walmart was set on fire last night for the second time in under a year in an act of arson that has resulted in charges.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers responded to an incident of a garbage bin that was set on fire outside a store in the Sunrise Shopping Centre at 1400 Ottawa St. S. at around 9 p.m. on Thursday. They were then called to another fire that had been started inside a business in the shopping centre.

Keep Reading Show less