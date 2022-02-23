Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Student Tried To Make Rocket Fuel On The Stove At His Dorm & You Know It Didn't End Well

They're calling him "Rocket Man" 💥

Global Staff Writer
A Student Tried To Make Rocket Fuel On The Stove At His Dorm & You Know It Didn't End Well
@BYUPD | Facebook @BYUPD | Facebook

Ever tried a science experiment at home and accidentally made a fireball in your kitchen?

No? Well, one Utah student can say he has — and his new "Rocket Man" nickname will probably follow him for the rest of his life.

A Brigham Young University student accidentally set his residence on fire while attempting to make homemade rocket fuel at his dorm's kitchen stove on Sunday, CBS News reports.

His experiment blew up and now he and 21 other students have been forced to find somewhere else to live.

The student attempted his ill-fated science experiment on Sunday afternoon, setting off fire alarms and sprinklers at the student residence, according to a Facebook post by the BYU Police Department.

"The flames from the explosion had engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system," police said.

By the time police arrived, sprinklers had already flooded the main floor.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that a resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball," said the post.

Thankfully there were no injuries and police were able to put out the remaining fire.

Police used their Facebook post to give students a warning: "Please keep your experiments in the lab."

In an update post, the police confirmed that the 22 students displaced because of the incident have been temporarily relocated while their building gets cleaned and fixed up.

"It is clear that this situation could have been much worse, and we are grateful that no one was injured," they wrote.

"We urge students to be aware of circumstances around them and consider how their actions have the potential to affect not just themselves, but others as well."

Police also posted images of the aftermath of the scorched dorm, and it looks like it might be a while before people can live there again.

The investigation is ongoing.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

These Fireball Apple Cider Shots Will Get You Fvcked Up This Halloween

Halloween is going to be lit this year.
Delish

Halloween is less than two weeks away and it's time to start thinking about party plans. Whether you're going out, staying in, or hosting an off the hook house party, you're going to need some booze to fuel you up for a night of Halloween haunting.

Skip the boring vodka shots or nasty tequila shots, we've got something WAYY better. These Fireball Apple Cider shots are exactly what you think they are - sweet, a little tart, a teeny spicy, and a whole lot boozy. It's the perfect fall themed booze that will warm up your body for those cold October nights.

Keep ReadingShow less

Western University Freshmen: Here's What You Need To Know

The advice you've been waiting for.
oweek

Alright Western freshmen, you can't ignore it anymore. You're moving into rez THIS WEEKEND and you're in for the ride of your life. I'm not just talking about OWeek - this entire year is going to blow your mind and change your life forever.

I know you're nervous, I was too. But I want you to know that there is truly nothing to worry about. Everyone around you wants to make friends, and yet they are all just as anxious and scared as you are. You might feel alone, but know that you are all in this together. You all already have something in common: truly great taste when it comes to choosing a University.

Keep ReadingShow less