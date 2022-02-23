A Student Tried To Make Rocket Fuel On The Stove At His Dorm & You Know It Didn't End Well
They're calling him "Rocket Man" 💥
Ever tried a science experiment at home and accidentally made a fireball in your kitchen?
No? Well, one Utah student can say he has — and his new "Rocket Man" nickname will probably follow him for the rest of his life.
A Brigham Young University student accidentally set his residence on fire while attempting to make homemade rocket fuel at his dorm's kitchen stove on Sunday, CBS News reports.
His experiment blew up and now he and 21 other students have been forced to find somewhere else to live.
The student attempted his ill-fated science experiment on Sunday afternoon, setting off fire alarms and sprinklers at the student residence, according to a Facebook post by the BYU Police Department.
"The flames from the explosion had engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system," police said.
By the time police arrived, sprinklers had already flooded the main floor.
"The subsequent investigation revealed that a resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball," said the post.
Thankfully there were no injuries and police were able to put out the remaining fire.
Police used their Facebook post to give students a warning: "Please keep your experiments in the lab."
In an update post, the police confirmed that the 22 students displaced because of the incident have been temporarily relocated while their building gets cleaned and fixed up.
"It is clear that this situation could have been much worse, and we are grateful that no one was injured," they wrote.
"We urge students to be aware of circumstances around them and consider how their actions have the potential to affect not just themselves, but others as well."
Police also posted images of the aftermath of the scorched dorm, and it looks like it might be a while before people can live there again.
The investigation is ongoing.